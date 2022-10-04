ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Oakland Zoo mourns mountain lion found in Santa Rosa

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A young mountain lion that was rescued from a Santa Rosa resident’s backyard a week ago has died, according to the Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion was originally found on September 30 by a resident who observed that the wild animal was unable to jump over a fence to escape from […]
OAKLAND, CA
7x7.com

20 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.10.22)

Go big or gourd home: The 50th Annual Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival returns this weekend. Plus, Noise Pop's 20th Street Block Party, the Autumn Lights Festival in Oakland, Breakaway Music Festival, MoAD's Afropolitan Ball, and much more. Have a good one. Witness the sedan-sized pumpkins of the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Take a 360-degree Fleet Week flight with KPIX's Lt. Jessica Burch

CBS News Bay Area's very own pilot and meteorologist Jessica Burch is getting into the spirit of The Fleet Week Air Show by taking the stick of a T33 jet and inviting our viewers to join the virtual reality 360 experience.Here's just a taste -- keep an eye on our website and social channels for the links to fly with Jessica and virtually experience her aviation thrill ride.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
Belmont, CA
Sports
City
San Bruno, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Belmont, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Union City girl found

UPDATE: Police confirmed Thind has been found. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Union City Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aleena Thind was last seen walking eastbound on Rocklin Drive near Pioneer Elementary School. Police did not say what day she went missing. Thind is about 5 feet tall with black […]
UNION CITY, CA
indybay.org

Blue Angels of Death buzz over Oakland today

Oakland - October of 2022, and somehow it felt just like another warm typical day of horrors. Reportedly, the streets of Oakland are dripping in blood from the latest shootings, the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of eviscerating our voting rights, Vladimir Putin is threatening nuclear war again, North Korea has been testing their missiles over the skies of Japan, a South Korean missile accident panics the public, a U.S. aircraft carrier and South Korean warships start new drills during tensions with North Korea, and the madness of Fleet Week is happening in San Francisco with the happy go-lucky on-leave sailors heading to Oakland in search of a good time.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scots#American Football#Carlmont
KTVU FOX 2

Magnitude 2.6 earthquake strikes Peninsula

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck northern San Mateo County late Friday afternoon. The quake struck at approximately 4:27 p.m. It was centered about three miles north of Pacifica and about three and a half miles south-southwest of Daly City. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Viral TikTok video shows dog rushing up tree in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Here’s something you don’t see every day, viral TikTok video (above) shows a dog running up a tall tree, as its owner throws what looks like a stuffed bird. The medium-sized light fur dog was spotted last month on a walk in Todos Santos Plaza in Concord. It is usually cats […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

2.6 earthquake strikes coast of San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported Friday afternoon on the coast of San Mateo County, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened near the northernmost part of Pacifica. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. The depth of the earthquake is 5.3 km or approximately 3.3 miles, according […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Napa grower’s 1,886-pound pumpkin wins at giant pumpkin fest

Despite a rough summer of record triple-digit temperatures, a Napa grower soldiered on and raised an 1,886-pound pumpkin that was hefty enough to win first place at the 28th annual Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 1. Jose Ceja has grown giant pumpkins for 22 years and he broke...
ELK GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
OAKLAND, CA
verdemagazine.com

SomiSomi: Palo Alto welcomes soft serve chain

It’s 9 p.m., and the decorative lights along University Avenue glow softly, illuminating a line of people gathered before a storefront. In the store, clustered groups of customers eagerly watch as the staff rush to decorate their picturesque desserts. A SomiSomi store opened downtown Palo Alto in mid-August, offering...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Car catches fire in multi-vehicle collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A car caught on fire during a multi-vehicle collision in San Jose on Friday morning, according to the city’s fire department. The collision involved three vehicles at Steinbeck Drive and Santa Teresa Boulevard. One patient was taken to the hospital, and crews are assessing additional patients. KRON ON is streaming […]
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Driver dies in head-on collision on North Vasco Road in Livermore

A Brentwood man died and a Livermore man was seriously injured when their cars collided head-on along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits before dawn Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The situation unfolded around 3:40 a.m. when a white Honda Civic driven by a...
LIVERMORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy