LAWRENCE – Kansas Public Radio listener-members came through for the public radio station during their fall membership drive, which took place from Sept. 22-30 and raised more than $337,000 – the most successful fall campaign in KPR’s 70-year history. Generous members also provided more than $53,000 in challenge grants in order to encourage their fellow KPR fans to contribute to the station and match their gift during a certain timeframe.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO