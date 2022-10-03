ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

Related
ku.edu

New exhibition 'The Heart Is a Fist' opening Oct. 12 in Edgar Heap of Birds Gallery

LAWRENCE — An upcoming exhibition at the University of Kansas will feature recent works by artists from Haskell Indian Nations University and by KU alumnus Sydney Pursel, curator for public practice at the Spencer Museum of Art. “The Heart Is a Fist” runs from Oct. 12 through Nov. 4 at Edgar Heap of Birds Gallery. A reception is planned at 2 p.m. Oct. 23, with a panel discussion at 3 p.m.
LAWRENCE, KS
ku.edu

KPR's Fall Membership Drive sets new record, raising $337,000

LAWRENCE – Kansas Public Radio listener-members came through for the public radio station during their fall membership drive, which took place from Sept. 22-30 and raised more than $337,000 – the most successful fall campaign in KPR’s 70-year history. Generous members also provided more than $53,000 in challenge grants in order to encourage their fellow KPR fans to contribute to the station and match their gift during a certain timeframe.
LAWRENCE, KS
ku.edu

Wichita Eagle, Lawrence Times win Burton W. Marvin Award

LAWRENCE — Journalists from The Wichita Eagle and The Lawrence Times are recipients of the 2022 Burton W. Marvin Kansas News Enterprise Award from the William Allen White Foundation Board of Trustees. The awards were presented in conjunction with the Kansas Press Association’s awards on Oct. 1 in Newton, Kansas. This year, the judges wanted to award stories in larger and smaller markets.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
Lawrence, KS
Entertainment
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
Society
ku.edu

KU project to responsibly maximize recovery from unconventional oil and gas reservoirs nominated for major award

LAWRENCE — A team led by a University of Kansas researcher is a finalist for one of the global energy industry’s most prestigious awards. Masoud Kalantari, associate professor of chemical & petroleum engineering at KU, is leading the group — which includes UCLA, MicroSilicon Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. — that is developing a system to make hydraulic fracturing more efficient for energy producers.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy