ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Dave Ramsey Says Asking Yourself This Question Can Help You Become Debt-Free

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDvqB_0iLQzKFj00

Image source: Getty Images

If you have credit card debt or other high-interest consumer debt, the interest you’re paying on your loans could potentially prevent you from accomplishing important objectives.

After all, if you do not have access to all of your income because some of it is promised to creditors, you may find it harder to make a budget you can live on or to save for retirement or big purchases.

Discover: Rare $300 welcome bonus card

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Unfortunately, it can be really difficult to get out of debt . If you are struggling to do so, you may want to consider taking the advice of finance expert Dave Ramsey.

Dave Ramsey's advice could make all the difference in your debt payoff plan

If you are trying to pay off your creditors, Ramsey recommends asking yourself one key question in order to increase your chances of successfully paying off what you owe quickly.

"Ask yourself: What am I willing to give up now so I can get out of debt forever?" The Ramsey Solutions blog suggests.

Why would this question help you be more successful at paying back your loans faster? It's simple. Becoming debt-free as quickly as possible usually means paying more than your minimum payment so you can get your balance paid down faster. This can require you to make sacrifices in other areas of your life. For example, Ramsey suggests giving up some restaurant meals or taking cheaper vacations to free up more money in your budget to make extra debt payments.

Of course, doing this doesn't sound fun. But rather than focusing on the sacrifices, if you ask yourself the question that Ramsey suggests, you'll be able to put things into perspective. Yes, you're giving up stuff for now -- but the benefit of becoming free of your debt could far outweigh any temporary discomfort.

"Remember, it’s just a short-term sacrifice for long-term financial peace," Ramsey reminded. "And a lifetime of financial peace is worth it!"

Will following Ramsey's advice work for you?

Ramsey's suggestion to consider what you'd be willing to sacrifice in order to get freedom from debt is really solid advice.

Ultimately, asking yourself the question that he suggests is about changing your mindset. Ramsey believes many people remain in debt indefinitely because they believe the sacrifices they would have to make in order to not owe money are too great. But, by pausing to truly weigh the tradeoffs, you may end up finding out that you can easily make a few small but worthwhile changes in order to not have to worry about making debt payments any longer.

Of course, you'll need to actually take the time to define what sacrifices are worth making when you ask yourself this recommended question. You may find that you are willing to give up certain things but not others -- and that's OK. If you go through the process and actually make considered choices about how important debt freedom is relative to your current ability to enjoy your money, you can develop a debt payoff approach that really works for you. This will maximize your chances of becoming and staying debt free.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Ramsey
CNET

Here's How Much Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

Social Security benefits for 2023 could see the biggest increase in four decades, according to numerous analysts. This year, Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- or about $93 a month. By June, though, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was at 9.1%.
BUSINESS
CNET

Here's When Social Security Benefits for 2023 Will Be Announced

Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted to attempt to keep up with inflation. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is represented in January's check and is based on the state of the economy the year prior. Rising inflation in 2021 resulted in the 2022 COLA being a sizable 5.9% increase,...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Here's the Highest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be

Social Security COLAs are determined by the increase in average inflation in Q3 of the current year compared to Q3 of the previous year. If inflation jumps in September as much as the biggest single-month increase ever, the 2023 COLA still won't be as high as some have predicted. A...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Debt#Credit Card Debt#Retirement#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
SFGate

What Credit Score is Needed to Buy a Car?

How Your Credit Score Affects Your Purchasing Power When Getting a Vehicle. If only going out and buying a car was just that easy. There are several things you have to take into account before you make the plunge, including your credit score. Auto lenders will check your credit score, and the fact is, it's a big determining factor in your monthly payment.
ECONOMY
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive

Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
248K+
Followers
109K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy