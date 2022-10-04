ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
pa.gov

Secretary of Community and Economic Development Kicks-Off Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week with Tours in Bedford, Highlights $113.2 Billion Industry

Bedford, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver launched Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week and highlighted the Wolf Administration’s support for the manufacturers that contribute to Pennsylvania’s ranking as the sixth largest economy in the United States. “Manufacturing has always been the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Wolf Administration’s Commitment to Manufacturing, Technology, and Innovation Celebrated in Indiana County

Indiana, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre celebrated Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week by highlighting the relationship between the manufacturing industry and technology and innovation during tours in Indiana County today. According to a new annual report by the...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Boost Awareness of Manufacturing Careers in Bedford County and Surrounding Areas

Governor Tom Wolf announced $200,000 in new funding for the Bedford County Technical Center (BCTC), through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to help create awareness for students about rewarding local careers in the manufacturing industry. “Both students and local manufacturers will benefit from this wonderful awareness campaign,” said...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
City
Ohio Township, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour

Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Awards $303,000 to 17 Nonprofits to Grow Sales, Exports of Pennsylvania Agricultural Products

​Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today announced $303,000 in matching funds to 17 nonprofits to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products. Grants will reimburse nonprofit associations representing members statewide, up to 50% of the cost of promotional and consumer education projects promoting beef, hardwoods, maple syrup, mushrooms, vegetables, wine, and projects promoting regional tourism and growing the consumer base for PA products.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Highlights Expanded Access to Food Assistance Potentially Benefitting 420,000 Additional Pennsylvanians

Pittsburgh, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead joined anti-hunger advocates from Just Harvest at the City of Pittsburgh's North Side Farmers Market today to highlight updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, that expanded eligibility for Pennsylvanians in need of food assistance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Pfbc#Blue Catfish#Fish#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Urges Responsible, Safe Driving

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) encourage all Pennsylvania motorists to take responsibility for safety on our roadways and help "Put the Brakes on Fatalities." In 2019, traffic fatalities dropped to 1,059, the lowest since record...
HARRISBURG, PA
pa.gov

Department of Labor & Industry Announces Up to $800,000 Available to Increase Veterans Employment Across the Commonwealth

Harrisburg, PA - Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier today announced $800,000 in available grant funding for local organizations committed to connecting Pennsylvania veterans with family-sustaining jobs. The Wolf Administration has designed Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grants to eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy