pa.gov
Secretary of Community and Economic Development Kicks-Off Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week with Tours in Bedford, Highlights $113.2 Billion Industry
Bedford, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver launched Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week and highlighted the Wolf Administration’s support for the manufacturers that contribute to Pennsylvania’s ranking as the sixth largest economy in the United States. “Manufacturing has always been the...
pa.gov
Wolf Administration’s Commitment to Manufacturing, Technology, and Innovation Celebrated in Indiana County
Indiana, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre celebrated Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week by highlighting the relationship between the manufacturing industry and technology and innovation during tours in Indiana County today. According to a new annual report by the...
pa.gov
DEP Awards $3 Million to Restore Watersheds Statewide by Reducing Water Pollution
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) today awarded $3 million in grant funding to local governments and organizations to restore the health of local watersheds around the state by reducing water pollution. “Reducing current and future nonpoint source pollution is critical to restoring the health...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Boost Awareness of Manufacturing Careers in Bedford County and Surrounding Areas
Governor Tom Wolf announced $200,000 in new funding for the Bedford County Technical Center (BCTC), through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to help create awareness for students about rewarding local careers in the manufacturing industry. “Both students and local manufacturers will benefit from this wonderful awareness campaign,” said...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Awards $287,895 to Increase Electrical Worker Apprentices in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $287,895 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program for IBEW Local 743 to provide training for more than 30 electrical industry apprentices in Pennsylvania. “It’s vitally important to recruit and...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour
Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Awards $303,000 to 17 Nonprofits to Grow Sales, Exports of Pennsylvania Agricultural Products
Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today announced $303,000 in matching funds to 17 nonprofits to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products. Grants will reimburse nonprofit associations representing members statewide, up to 50% of the cost of promotional and consumer education projects promoting beef, hardwoods, maple syrup, mushrooms, vegetables, wine, and projects promoting regional tourism and growing the consumer base for PA products.
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Highlights Expanded Access to Food Assistance Potentially Benefitting 420,000 Additional Pennsylvanians
Pittsburgh, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead joined anti-hunger advocates from Just Harvest at the City of Pittsburgh's North Side Farmers Market today to highlight updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, that expanded eligibility for Pennsylvanians in need of food assistance.
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Urges Responsible, Safe Driving
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) encourage all Pennsylvania motorists to take responsibility for safety on our roadways and help "Put the Brakes on Fatalities." In 2019, traffic fatalities dropped to 1,059, the lowest since record...
pa.gov
Department of Labor & Industry Announces Up to $800,000 Available to Increase Veterans Employment Across the Commonwealth
Harrisburg, PA - Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier today announced $800,000 in available grant funding for local organizations committed to connecting Pennsylvania veterans with family-sustaining jobs. The Wolf Administration has designed Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grants to eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth.
