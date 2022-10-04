Read full article on original website
Weekender: October 7-9
Enjoy a stunning mocktail, Punch! Bar, $7.50, 4 p.m. to midnight. Punch! Bar makes amazing mocktails, and Julia wrote about eight mocktails that she tried in her review that published on Wednesday. She recommends them all, but I like the sound of The Little Red Corvette which is served with an edible orchid blossom garnish. Julia said the mocktail had a sweet yet herbal flavor — like a cherry soda mellowed with tea — and a delightfully foamy top. (AB)
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
