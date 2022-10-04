UNCA police and student affairs department address concerns about police involvement in mental health crises

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time Animal Control Officer I to work at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Job responsibilities include patrolling of designated areas of the county noting violations of animal control laws, warning citizens of violations, and picking up and/or otherwise controlling stray animals; responding to and investigating complaints and animal bites reported by citizens and attempting to resolve problems by informing all concerned as to the appropriate laws and regulations and negotiating satisfactory action or compliance. This position will assist at the the animal control shelter in the care of animals by arranging for the adoption of animals; the care & feeding of animals in custody; and the cleaning and maintenance of animal cages. Non-Trainee Starting Salary $29,482.10. Trainee Starting Salary $28,078.19. MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Graduation from high school and one year of experience as an Animal Control Officer, security officer, or related law enforcement role; or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Valid North Carolina Driver's License required. Trainee and Work Against applications will be accepted. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County application (available at www.jacksonnnc.org) to Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Works; 26 Ridgeway St., Suite2; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing date: Friday, October 21, 2022. AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER Pre-employment drug screen and criminal background checks are required. Jackson County participates in the federal E-Verify program. 31-32e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO