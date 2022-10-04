ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrensburg, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Warrensburg, MO
Sports
State
Missouri State
Awesome 92.3

Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best

Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baton Twirling#Football Games#Gymnastics#Ucm#National Competition#National Baton Win#State#Regionals#Notre Dame University#Nationals
Awesome 92.3

Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia

Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS

Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
LENEXA, KS
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE
muleskinnernews.com

Community Supports UCM At Get The Red Out

A drumline entertains a crowd of people, vendors host cornhole games and prize wheels, food trucks with everything from hot dogs to cheesecake on a stick. From the red t-shirts, red hats and red sunburns after the football game, these are all staples of Get the Red Out at the University of Central Missouri.
WARRENSBURG, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy