FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: HS football highlights, scores from Oct. 7
Get an inside look at our Game of the Week — Bishop Miege vs St. Thomas Aquinas — plus much more Kansas City-area high school football action.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 7-9
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic for the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, and decided to turn around and go home.
A city in Missouri made the Best Places to Visit in October list
October is here and that means haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and fall vacations? Yes, a travel website put together a list of the best places to travel to this fall and one city in Missouri makes the list, and for good reason too... According to the travel website called explorenowornever.com,...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
KCTV 5
Royals GM J.J. Picollo on decision to move on from Mike Matheny, Cal Eldred
A Shawnee woman whose toddler was killed in an arson fire while she was out buying drugs may avoid prison time due to a surprising sentence from a judge. If the district were to make this move, it would be one of over 120 Missouri school districts with four-day weeks.
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue restaurant cuts list price in search for new owner
To lure more potential buyers, Jones Bar-B-Q has slashed the sales price in half for the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant business.
This Treasure Hunters Paradise In Missouri Is Open Year Round? Lets Go!
My colleague Mike Pettis has something in common with a few of my family members. He is able to find treasures in places or situations where some people will see junk. If you happen to be a person who loves a good flea market, or a swap shop, and is always looking for a diamond in the rough, then let me tell you about Nate's Swap and Shop in Kansas City.
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Oct. 5-Oct. 11
Kansas City grocery stores Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper are offering these, and other deals, Oct. 5-11.
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia
Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
Commerce Bank explains unexpected statement fees
Commerce Bank says it is refunding some statement fee charges to certain accounts due to a system issue the company experienced.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF SHOOTING RANGE AT PERRY MEMORIAL CONSERVATION AREA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the re-opening of the shooting range at the Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area in Johnson County on Thursday, October 6. Maintenance and improvements on the range causing a temporary closure have been completed. MDC made improvements to the backstops and raised...
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
Community Supports UCM At Get The Red Out
A drumline entertains a crowd of people, vendors host cornhole games and prize wheels, food trucks with everything from hot dogs to cheesecake on a stick. From the red t-shirts, red hats and red sunburns after the football game, these are all staples of Get the Red Out at the University of Central Missouri.
KC Current, Rye restaurant owners team up for new stadium food, drinks
The Kansas City Current is partnering with the owners of local restaurant Rye to shape food and beverage options at the team's new stadium.
