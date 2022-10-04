ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 3

Related
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Goes Against President Biden's Order on Marijuana

President Biden pardoning marijuana offenders that Governor Abbott disagrees withScreenshot from Twitter. Just two days ago, President Joe Biden passed legislation that pardons marijuana offenders. Biden urged governors to follow his lead. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott said pardons will not happen in the Lone Star state.
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

East Texan on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List

AUSTIN, Texas — Hemphill native has been added to the Texas' 10 most wanted list for murder. Since January 2022 the Sabine County Sheriff's Office issued a murder warrant for Mathew Hoy Edgar, 26, after he did not show for his trial. Originally arrested in 2020 for murder, Edgar...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
WGNO

‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red

Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
MCALLEN, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."

The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Political consultant convicted for threatening Texas Representative to influence election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A political consultant was convicted after threatening a former state representative. According to reports, Damien Jones was charged with Coercion of a Public Servant after sending an anonymous threatening text to former Texas State Representative Gina Calanni on Dec. 2, 2019. Jones reportedly attempted to coerce Calanni to resign from her position in Texas House District 132 and not run for re-election days before the 2020 primary election filing deadline.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election State#Photo Id#State Of Texas#U S Citizenship#Id Card
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Beto O’Rourke wants to end the STAAR tests. Here’s why he can’t.

Beto O’Rourke’s vows to cancel the STAAR test are untenable since state and federal law preclude him from eliminating the standardized testing program on his own. In appeals to students, teachers and education activists, O’Rourke — the Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate — has repeatedly promised to do away with the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness if he’s elected governor in November. O’Rourke considers the standardized tests a waste of valuable teaching time and a drain on state education funds, a claim that many education advocates have made for years.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

A guide to renter's rights in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Not long ago, when North Texas was looking at a very hot forecast, we received a message from a local apartment tenant living in a unit that was a stuffy, humid 81 degrees inside at night because the air conditioning wasn’t working. Yet the forecast...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy