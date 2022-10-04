Four wild-card series have been whittled to one in MLB's new 12-team playoff format. Eight teams entered this weekend's burst of high-stakes baseball, but only two have deadlocked at a game apiece and forced a winner-take-all Game 3. That would be the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, who clash Sunday night at Citi Field for the right to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series starting Tuesday.

QUEENS, NY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO