Four wild-card series have been whittled to one in MLB's new 12-team playoff format. Eight teams entered this weekend's burst of high-stakes baseball, but only two have deadlocked at a game apiece and forced a winner-take-all Game 3. That would be the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, who clash Sunday night at Citi Field for the right to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series starting Tuesday.
What are the best 2022 MLB postseason player nicknames? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. OK, so maybe baseball player nicknames aren’t quite what they used to be. It’s hard to compete with the monikers of yesteryear like “The Great Bambino,” “The Say Hey Kid,” “Hammerin Hank” or “The Splendid Splinter.” Or even some from baseball’s modern era like “The Big Unit,” “The Big Hurt” and “Big Papi.”
What are the longest games in MLB playoff history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There were a ton of zeroes on the Progressive Field scoreboard Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians played 14 complete innings before the first run of Game 2 was scored. Guardians rookie right...
Midges swarm Browns in Cleveland ahead of Guardians-Yankees series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. FirstEnergy Stadium is bugging out. Midges have swarmed the building ahead of Sunday’s contest between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. It’s not just one spot, either, as players, press and fans are experiencing the invasion.
