ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

These Incredible False Lashes Might Make People Think You Got Eyelash Extensions

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Got a secret, can you keep it? But unlike in Pretty Little Liars , the only thing that’s drop dead about this beauty secret is how gorgeous you’re going to look! First, a little background: I suffer from the plight of invisible eyelashes. Essentially, my lashes are so light in color and thin in texture that they’re basically non-existent without mascara. And even then, they barely register in photographs. I’ve always been envious of thick and full lashes that open your eyes and deliver that sultry stare. A few years ago, I started using false lashes for that dramatic effect I’ve been missing, but strips always weighed my lids down. Then I discovered these individual lengthening wisps that have truly changed my life!

The Kiss Falscara Lengthening Wisps are artificial lashes that give your eyelashes a bombshell boost. You can customize your look by applying each cluster of reusable lashes wherever you’d like along your lash line. I tend to reserve these reusable lashes for special occasions, such as a wedding night out with girlfriends. And every time I’ve worn these false lashes, I always get compliments! Most people assume I’ve gotten eyelash extensions because the appearance is so natural. Throw out your heavy strips and cancel your salon appointment — the only falsies you need are these tried-and-true Falscara lashes!

See It!

Get the KISS Falscara DIY Eyelash Extension Lengthening Wisps for just $6 (originally $9) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

A sight for sore eyes! The KISS Falscara DIY Eyelash Extension Lengthening Wisps are artificial lashes that replicate the professional experience for a fraction of the cost. Rather than investing in pricey eyelash extensions, get the same look in a temporary timeline with these falsies. Another benefit? Eyelash extensions can damage your lashes over time, so these individual falsies are much less likely to irritate your eyes.

These DIY lengthening wisps come in three different lengths so you can really create the look you’re looking for. Say, for instance, I just want to add a little volume for a daytime look. I might fill out a few gaps in my lash line with the medium or small options. And if I’m going all out for a party, I can start with the long lashes on my outer corners and then add in medium and small clusters. The result is a ripple effect of volume that will make your eyes pop!

See It!

Get the KISS Falscara DIY Eyelash Extension Lengthening Wisps for just $6 (originally $9) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

I’ve used many other types of false lashes in the past, but this KISS multi-pack is my favorite by far! I love how the eyelashes feel feather-light and natural, blending right in with my real lashes. The length is just pronounced enough without seeming too fake. People always tell me how amazing my eyelashes look! If you want to wow without spending a fortune at the salon, then try these fabulous falsies ASAP.

See it! Get the KISS Falscara DIY Eyelash Extension Lengthening Wisps for just $6 (originally $9) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from KISS here and explore more false lashes here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Get Kyle Richards’ Voluminous Lashes With Her Go-To Mascara — Only $8

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and
perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lash#Eyelash Extensions
Us Weekly

Add to Cart! Shop the Fall Midi Dress You’ll Wear Everywhere

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When fall begins, we’re always really determined to dress our best. We can finally layer without sweating through our clothes, and we can start wearing all of the cute pieces we forgot we had stored away for the […]
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Line a ‘Scam’: ‘How Stupid Do We Have to Be?’

Mentioning it all! Bethenny Frankel didn’t hold back when reviewing Kylie Jenner’s new Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Package PR box.  “Girl, don’t do it, it’s not worth it,” the former Real Housewives of New York City star, 51, said via Instagram video on Tuesday, October 4, after buying the 26-year-old's new product, which includes the three-piece […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

21 Mom Jeans That Might Even Have You Ditching Your Skinny Jeans

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There are always a ton of denim debates going on in the fashion world. Blue or black? Ripped or clean? Cuffed or cropped? And, of course, skinny or not? Do we stick with our beloved, trusted skinny jeans, […]
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Us Weekly

Kate Beckinsale ‘Likes’ Post Shipping Ex Pete Davidson With Gisele Bundchen Amid Model’s Tom Brady Split Rumors

She’s here for it! Kate Beckinsale gave fans insight into her thoughts on ex Pete Davidson — namely, that she ships him with Gisele Bündchen. The Serendipity actress, 49, “liked” an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, October 4, of a meme featuring the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, peeking around a tree upon hearing that the Victoria’s Secret Angel and Tom Brady are having marital problems.
NFL
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Every Celeb Name-Dropped by Kanye West Amid ‘White Lives Matter’ Drama — and Who’s Responded: Lizzo, Gigi Hadid, More

Dragging them into the drama. Amid the backlash to his controversial Yeezy fashion show, Kanye West hasn't held back when it comes to sharing his opinions — or involving other celebrities. The "Jesus Walks" rapper sparked backlash when he and conservative pundit Candace Owens were photographed wearing a shirt bearing the phrase "White Lives Matter" […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Melinda Gates Makes Rare Comment About Healing From ‘Unbelievably Painful’ Bill Gates Divorce: I Had to ‘Show Up’ for Myself

Emotional roller-coaster. Melinda Gates made a rare — and enlightening — comment about the challenges of working with Bill Gates amid their divorce. “The odd thing about [the] COVID [pandemic] is that it gave me the privacy to do what I needed to do,” the 58-year-old philanthropist recalled during a recent interview with Fortune, which was published on Monday, October 3. “It’s unbelievably painful, in innumerable ways, but I had the privacy to get through it.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

222K+
Followers
22K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy