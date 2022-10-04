Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd have spent record £60m firing managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left
Manchester United have spent more money, £60m, than any other English club on firing managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left.
Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah shouldn't be compared with 'exceptional' Erling Haaland
Jurgen Klopp says it's unfair to compare Mohamed Salah with Erling Haaland given how 'exceptional' the Manchester City striker is.
Transfer rumours: Messi free to leave PSG in January; Real Madrid's Haaland plan
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante, Jobe Bellingham & more.
Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Modeste nets 95th minute Klassiker equaliser
Dortmund scored with the last touch of Der Klassiker to secure a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich.
UEFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Karim Benzema absent from Real Madrid training ahead of Getafe clash
Karim Benzema misses Real Madrid training ahead of La Liga clash with Getafe.
Mikel Arteta hails 'deserved' Arsenal win over Liverpool
Mikel Arteta hails 'deserved' Arsenal win over Liverpool.
Xavi confirms Barcelona agreement with Atletico Madrid over Antoine Griezmann transfer
Xavi confirms Barcelona have agreed to sell Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid.
Wayne Rooney warns Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Time catches up with all of us'
Wayne Rooney warns ex-Man Utd teammate Cristiano Ronaldo that 'time catches up with us all' after sitting on the bench for most of their season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as early Militao header secures win for Los Blancos
Real Madrid player ratings from their short trip to Getafe in La Liga.
Graham Potter explains reason behind Chelsea rotation for win over Wolves
Graham Potter discusses the changes he made to the Chelsea starting XI for Saturday's Premier League win over Wolves.
Denis Zakaria still made to wait for Chelsea debut
Denis Zakaria has spoken about proving himself at Chelsea after being made to wait even longer for his debut.
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match
The most goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
Transfer rumours: Inter Miami ready Ronaldo offer; Liverpool target Rice
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Jamal Musiala, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
England 2-1 USA: Player ratings as European champions overcome World Cup winners
Player ratings from England 2-1 USA at Wembley Stadium.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Facing Liverpool; Saliba vs Van Dijk; Bond with fans
Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League.
The best goalkeepers in FPL this season
The best goalkeeper options to consider in Fantasy Premier League ahead of the 2022/23 FPL season.
Milan 2-0 Juventus: Player ratings as Tomori & Diaz fire the Rossoneri into third
Match report and player ratings from Milan's Serie A meeting with Juventus.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid make James top target; Milinkovic-Savic on Liverpool radar
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Reece James, Diogo Dalot, Sergej-Milinkovic-Savic, Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo & more.
Liverpool midfielder Arthur set to miss up to four months
Liverpool midfielder Arthur is to under surgery on a muscle injury and won't play again in 2023.
90min
871
Followers
10K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0