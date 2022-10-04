Most Wanted

MANSFIELD — From the Richland County Task Force. Be on the lookout for the following people:

Nicole MEYERS

Age: 46

5’6’’ / 250 / Blond Hair / Blue Eyes

Wanted for escape

Ties to the Mansfield area

John PETTIT

Age: 45

5’9’’ / 200 / Brown Hair / Brown Eyes

Wanted for probation violation on an original charge of rape

Ties to the Mansfield area

Richard KISER

Age: 56

5’7’’ / 180 / Brown Hair / Brown Eyes

Wanted for a fail to provide change of address as sex offender

James DAVIS

Age: 46

5’10’’ / 170 / Brown Hair / Brown Eyes

Wanted for a probation violation on a domestic violence charge