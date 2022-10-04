Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
spectrumnews1.com
Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools
AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
akronschools.com
Miller South's are 'Amazing!'
Even though National Custodian Day was Sunday, we have been honoring the men and women who make our buildings run all week long. Today, two men from Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts -- (L) Seth Miller and (R) Mike Cordi -- earned rave reviews from Principal Julie Schmidt. She sent this photo with the note: "We love our two amazing custodians, Seth and Mike!"
whbc.com
$4.25 Million Stark Jury Award in Malpractice Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $4.25 million jury award in a Stark County medical malpractice case. The husband of the late Amber Ohler has been awarded that amount, claiming that former Mercy Medical Doctor Shyam Bhakta failed to follow proper protocol during a catheter procedure back in November of 2018.
barbertonherald.com
No more newborns at Barberton Hospital
Summa Health System is undergoing a major consolidation. As part, labor and delivery are moving out of the Barberton campus and hospital President Dr. Michael Hughes’ job has been eliminated. What does this mean for the Magic City? Pick up the Oct. 13 issue of The Barberton Herald for the story.
cleveland19.com
Akron police launch new anonymous tip app developed by tip411
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A new app is being used by the Akron Police Department in an effort to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts and submit anonymous tips. The Akron PD app, developed by tip411, is available for free on the Google Play Store,...
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan endorses Marco Sommerville for mayor in 2023
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan on Thursday endorsed Akron Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs Marco Sommerville to be the city’s next mayor. The announcement comes just two days after Horrigan announced he won’t seek a third term in office, citing “much consideration and self-reflection.” In the announcement, Horrigan called serving as the city’s 62nd mayor “the honor of my professional lifetime.”
spectrumnews1.com
First students graduate from Cleveland Clinic ASPIRE Nurse Scholars Program
CLEVELAND — Tanya Medrano’s life has come full circle. The now 21-year-old was born at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital and now she’s a registered nurse in that same hospital. Medrano said she always knew she wanted to work in health care. “I always wanted a stable job...
Akron Leader Publications
County gets ‘good’ COVID-19 news
DOWNTOWN AKRON — COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Summit County, according to Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. Speaking at the Oct. 3 Summit County Council meeting, Skoda said the disease is now endemic rather than pandemic, meaning it is still around but not causing as significant disruption in the community.
wksu.org
Will the closure of Cleveland's only psych ER cause a gap in care? Some advocates are worried
While MetroHealth opens its new behavioral health center in Cleveland Heights this week, the fate of Cleveland’s only 24-hour psychiatric emergency room is still being debated. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s psych ER is scheduled to close on Nov. 15. After that nurses will be without jobs and a...
Adoptable dogs flown to Elyria after Hurricane Ian
Dozens of dogs had a crazy day after being flown out of the damage left by Hurricane Ian.
Cleveland Jewish News
Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents
Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
Mentor Church saves a non-profit pharmacy that was days away from closing
A Mentor church is the saving grace for Lake County non-profit pharmacy. The pharmacy was ready to close its doors after it lost its funding.
Social media post leads to Ohio child endangering arrest
She is currently being held without bond.
whbc.com
Final CPD ‘We Believe’ Event is Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the final We Believe in Canton “meet the police, fire and EMS” event on Wednesday. And it’s downtown at Centennial Plaza from 4 until 7. There will be free food, games and other fun activities. Canton Police...
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
Protesters show up in Ohio for abuse case
Protesters showed up for the court appearance of a Newton Township woman accused of abusing a 5-year-old boy.
Victim in Akron fatal shooting identified as California man
AKRON, Ohio — Officials say a California man was the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday near downtown that resulted in the arrest of an Akron man. Daniel Stein, 58, of Studio City, Calif., died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Eric Pursley, 22, of Akron, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting, police say.
Akron mayor asks for calm after death of 12YO, 6YO during funeral procession
12-year-old Tymar Allen and a 6-year-old were killed during a funeral procession that resulted in a car accident that lead to gunfire on Thursday afternoon in Akron.
wtuz.com
Dover Expresses Concerns with Recent Fiber Incident, Complaints
Nick McWilliams reporting – While fiber optic internet service continues to rapidly expand, Dover officials are voicing concerns related to recent events. Back in early September, a contractor for OmniFiber, a relatively new company expanding in the region, struck a natural gas line while drilling, causing injuries to a worker from the subsequent explosion.
An alert bus driver prompted local school lockdown
A police presence has taken shape at Garfield Middle School.
