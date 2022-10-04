ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools

AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
Miller South's are 'Amazing!'

Even though National Custodian Day was Sunday, we have been honoring the men and women who make our buildings run all week long. Today, two men from Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts -- (L) Seth Miller and (R) Mike Cordi -- earned rave reviews from Principal Julie Schmidt. She sent this photo with the note: "We love our two amazing custodians, Seth and Mike!"
$4.25 Million Stark Jury Award in Malpractice Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $4.25 million jury award in a Stark County medical malpractice case. The husband of the late Amber Ohler has been awarded that amount, claiming that former Mercy Medical Doctor Shyam Bhakta failed to follow proper protocol during a catheter procedure back in November of 2018.
No more newborns at Barberton Hospital

Summa Health System is undergoing a major consolidation. As part, labor and delivery are moving out of the Barberton campus and hospital President Dr. Michael Hughes’ job has been eliminated. What does this mean for the Magic City? Pick up the Oct. 13 issue of The Barberton Herald for the story.
Akron police launch new anonymous tip app developed by tip411

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A new app is being used by the Akron Police Department in an effort to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts and submit anonymous tips. The Akron PD app, developed by tip411, is available for free on the Google Play Store,...
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan endorses Marco Sommerville for mayor in 2023

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan on Thursday endorsed Akron Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs Marco Sommerville to be the city’s next mayor. The announcement comes just two days after Horrigan announced he won’t seek a third term in office, citing “much consideration and self-reflection.” In the announcement, Horrigan called serving as the city’s 62nd mayor “the honor of my professional lifetime.”
County gets ‘good’ COVID-19 news

DOWNTOWN AKRON — COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Summit County, according to Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. Speaking at the Oct. 3 Summit County Council meeting, Skoda said the disease is now endemic rather than pandemic, meaning it is still around but not causing as significant disruption in the community.
Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents

Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
Final CPD ‘We Believe’ Event is Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the final We Believe in Canton “meet the police, fire and EMS” event on Wednesday. And it’s downtown at Centennial Plaza from 4 until 7. There will be free food, games and other fun activities. Canton Police...
Victim in Akron fatal shooting identified as California man

AKRON, Ohio — Officials say a California man was the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday near downtown that resulted in the arrest of an Akron man. Daniel Stein, 58, of Studio City, Calif., died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Eric Pursley, 22, of Akron, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting, police say.
Dover Expresses Concerns with Recent Fiber Incident, Complaints

Nick McWilliams reporting – While fiber optic internet service continues to rapidly expand, Dover officials are voicing concerns related to recent events. Back in early September, a contractor for OmniFiber, a relatively new company expanding in the region, struck a natural gas line while drilling, causing injuries to a worker from the subsequent explosion.
