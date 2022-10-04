1 person hospitalized following shooting outside high school in Boston

BOSTON — One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened outside of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Officials placed the school in safe mode due to an ongoing investigation into the incident.

This shooting comes just hours after a man was fatally shot on the nearby Westville Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

