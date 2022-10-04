ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

healthleadersmedia.com

Northwell Health Improves Wound Care With Software

The New York health system is using a digital health platform to help care teams monitor wounds in real time and reduce the chance of hospital-acquired pressure injuries. Healthcare organizations are embracing new technologies to improve wound care, which can lead to serious complications, including death, if not managed properly.
healthleadersmedia.com

New Study Finds Telehealth Outperforms In-Person Care in HEDIS Measures

Researchers have found that telehealth performed better than in-person care in 11 of 16 HEDIS quality performance measures, but that doesn't mean virtual care is superior to the office visit. New research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) finds that telehealth was superior to in-person care in 11 of 16 quality performance measures for primary care.
healthleadersmedia.com

CMS System Edits Saved Millions in Medicare Overpayments to Hospitals

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) discovered improper Medicare payments totaling $39.3 million to acute-care hospitals from 2016 to 2021. Changes to CMS' system significantly reduced Medicare overpayments to acute-care hospitals for outpatient services provided to beneficiaries who were inpatients of other facilities, according to anaudit by OIG. The report...
healthleadersmedia.com

'The cash monster was insatiable': How insurers exploited Medicare for billions

#2 — Longevity in Older Adults Based on Cholesterol, Physical Capabilities. The life expectancy of older adults is based more on their capabilities rather and less on a specific diagnosis, Duke Health researchers say. ... #3 — Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina. If approved,...
healthleadersmedia.com

Medicare Advantage Star Ratings Fall as Pandemic Provisions End

CMS released the 2023 star ratings for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans, with the average rating at 4.15. — The average star rating and number of five-star contracts for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans declined for 2023, CMS announced. The agency released the annual star ratings for MA and...
healthleadersmedia.com

Temporary Nurse Aides Waiting to See if They Will Lose Their Job on Friday

CMS urged to reissue blanket waiver for temporary nurse aides. — A significant number of temporary nurse aides (TNAs) may lose their jobs Friday if the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) doesn’t reissue a blanket waiver. The American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center for...
healthleadersmedia.com

Tracking Medicare Advantage's Upward Trajectory With Aetna's Terri Swanson

Aetna's vice president and head of Medicare Part D shares insights into Medicare Advantage's growth ahead of the annual enrollment period (AEP). — Medicare Advantage plans will welcome an influx of new beneficiaries when the AEP opens this month, adding to the momentum towards the private sector offering. No...
healthleadersmedia.com

Help Your Clients Embrace a Healthier Lifestyle With Food Substitution

Replacing certain foods in an individual's diet can improve its quality and result in better health outcomes. — The quality of popular diets in the U.S. could benefit from substituting different foods for others, resulting in better health outcomes, new research from the College of William and Mary and Ohio State University has determined.
healthleadersmedia.com

TeleEmergency Service at Dartmouth Health Expands

The health system recently added its 12th participating hospital to the TeleEmergency service and plans to add another hospital soon. — Dartmouth Health is expanding its TeleEmergency service for hospitals in Northern New England. Dartmouth Health launched its TeleEmergency service in 2016. The health system recently added Grace Cottage...
