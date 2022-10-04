Read full article on original website
Related
healthleadersmedia.com
'The cash monster was insatiable': How insurers exploited Medicare for billions
#2 — Longevity in Older Adults Based on Cholesterol, Physical Capabilities. The life expectancy of older adults is based more on their capabilities rather and less on a specific diagnosis, Duke Health researchers say. ... #3 — Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina. If approved,...
healthleadersmedia.com
Medicare Advantage Star Ratings Fall as Pandemic Provisions End
CMS released the 2023 star ratings for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans, with the average rating at 4.15. — The average star rating and number of five-star contracts for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans declined for 2023, CMS announced. The agency released the annual star ratings for MA and...
healthleadersmedia.com
Tracking Medicare Advantage's Upward Trajectory With Aetna's Terri Swanson
Aetna's vice president and head of Medicare Part D shares insights into Medicare Advantage's growth ahead of the annual enrollment period (AEP). — Medicare Advantage plans will welcome an influx of new beneficiaries when the AEP opens this month, adding to the momentum towards the private sector offering. No...
healthleadersmedia.com
Temporary Nurse Aides Waiting to See if They Will Lose Their Job on Friday
CMS urged to reissue blanket waiver for temporary nurse aides. — A significant number of temporary nurse aides (TNAs) may lose their jobs Friday if the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) doesn’t reissue a blanket waiver. The American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
healthleadersmedia.com
Help Your Clients Embrace a Healthier Lifestyle With Food Substitution
Replacing certain foods in an individual's diet can improve its quality and result in better health outcomes. — The quality of popular diets in the U.S. could benefit from substituting different foods for others, resulting in better health outcomes, new research from the College of William and Mary and Ohio State University has determined.
Comments / 0