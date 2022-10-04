Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Bryan County Sheriff takes home first place at annual competition
BRYAN CO., Okla. (KXII) -The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is shooting high marks at the annual Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association “Pistol Match”. Sheriff Johnny Christian won first place in the Sheriff division and Undersheriff Joey Tucker won third place in the Undersheriff division.
KXII.com
Ardmore man arrested for attempted burglary
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested for planning to burglarize a wrecker yard. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Alexander Barfield was caught trespassing at the McGehee Wrecker Yard in Marietta with a Kobalt saw. documents allege Barfield was going to break into...
KXII.com
Ardmore Police investigating fatal shooting
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are investigating after a fatal shooting over the weekend on 6th street. Police said it happened near l street northeast. Officers aren’t releasing details right now, but neighbors told News 12 they heard between seven and eight gunshots around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
KTEN.com
Therapy dogs and handlers get training in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Heroes with Hope has brought therapy K-9 training to Ardmore. It's an effort to help law enforcement in Texoma by adding a special dynamic to respective agencies. Melissa Woolly, executive director of Heroes with Hope, attended prior training sessions in other parts of the country...
KTEN.com
Grayson County Commissioners proclaim '4-H Week'
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) – Grayson County commissioners declared this week as ‘4-H Week.'. 4-H is seeing unprecedented numbers when it comes to members. That, in turn, could get more kids the professional experience they’ll need after graduation. “People should care about what happens to the youth...
OHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash following pursuit
Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed while running from a Pontotoc County deputy.
KXII.com
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Pontotoc County Monday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 3W approximately 14 miles west and six miles north of Byng. Troopers said 55-year-old Jeffery Black was traveling northbound...
KXII.com
Hit and run victim shares the events that changed her life
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, September 30th Natalie Belcher was getting into her car in the 800 block of South Cherry Street in Sherman. Natalie said, “They hit me really hard. I had gauges in my ears, and they flew out of my ears. My shoes flew off of me, I went about 20 feet.”
KTEN.com
Oklahoma raises reimbursement rates for disabled service providers
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)— Oklahoma has boosted reimbursement rates by 25 percent for care providers who have clients with a Developmentally Disabled Services waiver through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The pandemic hit the health care industry hard, making an existing recruitment problem worse in a field where people...
KXII.com
Dickson teacher taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Ardmore sent a Dickson teacher to the hospital. Family of the victim told News 12 that Casey Reynolds was driving her motorcycle and turning from Broadway onto Commerce Street when a driver hit her and ran over her bike before driving off.
KTEN.com
Madill plant celebrates National Manufacturing Week
MADILL, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Students have been touring the Oklahoma Steel and Wire manufacturing facility in Madill this week. "We're celebrating Manufacturing Week," said company spokeswoman Amara Harris. "We've asked a couple of local schools if they want to come out and tour, so we've had a few schools already come out."
KTEN.com
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
KTEN.com
Eight-year plan to improve southern Oklahoma highways
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved an eight-year construction plan this week. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now has plans for $8.4 billion worth of projects, including widening Interstate 35 in Love County from the Red River to Mile Marker 15. The eight-year plan includes funding to begin...
KXII.com
Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor was found around noon, at a Denison motel after a welfare check was requested by house keeping staff. Officers said Taylor had been staying at the motel since...
KXII.com
Senior tenants evacuated after flames spark in apartment
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Fire and Police responded to a structure fire at the Manning Park Plaza. Denison Fire said when they arrived on scene, there was light smoke and no one was present in the apartment. Four surrounding units were evacuated but were given the all clear just before...
KTEN.com
Bonham ISD touts $60 million bond at town hall
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The Bonham Independent School District hosted a town hall meeting with taxpayers Tuesday evening to discuss the district's $60 million bond proposal, which goes up for a vote next month. The package would modernize and improve school campuses. A similar bond issue was defeated by...
KTEN.com
Water bills going up for Denison customers
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison water customers will soon be paying more when they turn on the tap. A few months ago, the city hired an outside firm to design a new water and wastewater rate along with a comprehensive plan. City spokesperson Emily Agans said the price hike...
KTEN.com
Fannin County Fair underway in Bonham
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) -- The Fannin County Fair is underway in Bonham. The event is taking place at the Multi-Purpose Complex, 700 FM 87, and includes a full schedule of activities -- from pig races to a tractor pull to a robotics contest. Plus the traditional carnival rides, vendors, music...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 3)
Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of E. Sherman St at 8:29 Friday morning. The 56-year-old male victim reported that his 47-year-old ex-girlfriend had struck him in the head with a lamp. She also attempted to cut him with a boxcutter during an argument. The investigation continues.
KTEN.com
Dozens compete at Special Olympics tournament in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Red River Area of Special Olympics Oklahoma staged a cornhole tournament on Wednesday. The second annual event gives special needs individuals an opportunity to come together in a community, and just have a little fun. Students from as far as Marietta and Atoka came to...
