The Town Council meeting went over 3 hours long on Wednesday, Oct 5, 2022 in the process of reviewing multiple topics. Norfolk County Commissioners provided some updates on what they do and how they do it. Some councilors appear stuck on the Federal decision to award the ARPA funds to the county and not directly to the Town but that is neither in control of the Town nor the County. The 3% management fee the County collects they are working for in managing the funds and they clearly stated the case during the evening.

NORFOLK COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO