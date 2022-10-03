ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
987thebull.com

It’s time to find the perfect pumpkin

Fall is here and Halloween is approaching quickly, so Jake and I have put together a list of our favorite pumpkin patches and corn mazes in the area to visit with family & friends. It’s time to grab the perfect pumpkin. Sauvie Island Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze -16511...
WOODLAND, WA
987thebull.com

Animal Blood Bank Saves Our Best Friends!

So imagine this: your best friend, of the four legged kind gets hurt. You rush him or her to the animal hospital and they’re able to work their magic and fix him or her right up. But what happens if Fido or Fluffy needs blood? Where does that come from? It comes from organizations like the Dove Lewis Emergency Veterinary Animal Hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Heard Of The Serial Pooper? One Dude Cleans All That Up…

They want us all to be on the lookout… for somebody dropping off bags of poop in East Multnomah Co. For several years now, somebody has been dropping off bags of poop along county roads in Corbett, Springdale, & Troutdale. There seems to be a method to the madness… bags are dropped off at predictable intervals, and are usually in Wal-Mart or other grocery store bags.
CORBETT, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy