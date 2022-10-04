Read full article on original website
Related
bgindependentmedia.org
Volunteers needed for BG Holiday Parade
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade Project Team is looking fo volunteers for the upcoming Holiday Parade. The 2022 Annual Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade will be stepping off at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and expected to reach the Four Corners in Downtown Bowling Green approximately 10 a.m.
Napoleon church plans months-long vigil to help the homeless
NAPOLEON, Ohio — St. Paul United Methodist Church's Pastor Jennifer Miller has been with the church for over a year and a half. Her daytime job is as a housing specialist dealing with the Section 8 Voucher Program at the Northwest Consortium of Housing Authorities. Through this, she learned a jarring fact about her county.
bgindependentmedia.org
Some West Wooster trees on the chopping block for utilities upgrade
Some of the majestic maples that adorned the historic strip of West Wooster Street went on the chopping block recently to enable the city to update aging utilities. The loss of the trees caused alarm for some members of the city’s tree commission. But Bowling Green Public Services Director Joe Fawcett said the city made efforts to limit the loss.
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank announces food distribution and resource fair at Allen County Fairgrounds
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is preparing for one of their largest resource fair and food distributions of the year. The Allen County Fairgrounds will be the location of the event on Thursday, October 13th. They are currently looking for businesses or agencies that would like to set up for the resource fair. Organizers say it's a great opportunity for people to talk to each other about what services they offer to someone who may be in need of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family
OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
Sylvania Fall Festival returns for its 36th year
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Sylvania Fall Festival for its 36th year. The annual fall event, presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy dealers, is sure to be a hit with plenty of vendors, food, and events to check out.
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
WTOL-TV
Crumbl Cookies coming to Toledo with rotating menu; now hiring | Good Day on WTOL 11
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Crumbl Cookies, a franchise with themed menus and beloved baked goods. They are looking for a staff of 20 to man the Toledo location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bgindependentmedia.org
Falcon Food Pantry addresses food insecurity on campus
An open house celebration of the Falcon Food Pantry will take place Friday, Oct. 14 at its home in room 109 in Central Hall on the BGSU campus. The food pantry opened at the end of January, and “it’s been bananas” since, said founder and director Shannon Orr.
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County CASA attends state conference
In September, Wood County CASA attended the 2022 Celebrate Kids Conference in Columbus. This conference provided a wide variety of educational sessions to help the Court Appointed Special Advocates serve the children in Wood County.
bgindependentmedia.org
BGSU gets grant to continue Safe Communities program
For the ninth year in a row, Bowling Green State University has received a grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office to continue the Safe Communities of Wood County program through Sept. 30, 2023. This year’s grant totals $46,200, including a $4,200 increase for interactive teen programming in area schools.
bgindependentmedia.org
NAMI Wood County to host AfterBurn event during mental illness awareness week
NAMI Wood County will be hosting its annual fall event, AfterBurn, to spread awareness about mental health in observation with Mental Illness Awareness Week. This event, which also serves as a fundraiser for the organization, will be held Friday, Oct. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Wood County Fairgrounds Jr. Fair Building in Bowling Green.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Benchmark Restaurant Group 0pens Claude’s Prime Seafood in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG – Benchmark Restaurant Group is opening of Claude’s Prime Seafood at the Shops at Levis Commons. Claude’s offers stunning settings, an impressive menu of seafood and non-seafood items, signature cocktails, and genuine hospitality. Features include alfresco dining, a large late-night bar with live piano and multiple...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant lot turned junk yard on Apple Ave.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Apple Avenue sits a vacant lot that neighbors are calling an eyesore. The home on the land burned down years ago, and since then the new lot owner has used the place to store his junk. William Fogle has lived next door for years and...
WTOL-TV
Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
hometownstations.com
Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission
Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
13abc.com
Residents in local neighborhoods remain unhappy with scooters
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team has heard more complaints from Toledo viewers about those electric scooters left on sidewalks, in yards and lots of other places. They’re supposed to be left in an orderly manner but we’ve found plenty of times they haven’t been. The...
sent-trib.com
BGSU student arrested after pretending to defecate on lawns
A man who pretended to defecate in a city resident’s yard was arrested, as was the man who was with him after both reportedly trespassed onto county property. Bowling Green police were call to the gated dog park in the 1900 block of East Gypsy Lane Road at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday on a report of two suspicious males inside the park.
Walbridge, Millbury, Lake Township could soon merge into one city
WALBRIDGE, Ohio — Walbridge and Millbury are both villages that exist inside the larger Lake Township. On paper, all three are technically different municipalities. But in practice, they have been sharing roads and resources for years. With three mayors, three city administrators and three separate police departments, Walbridge Mayor...
Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday. Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood. Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark...
Comments / 0