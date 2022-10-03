Read full article on original website
World's Oldest Dog, Pebbles The Toy Fox Terrier, Dies At 22
Pebbles, the toy fox terrier who was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living dog, died of natural causes on Monday. She was 22, and five months away from her 23rd birthday, according to a press release. Pebbles, a Long Island native, moved to South Carolina...
LOOK: These Conjoined Whitetail Fawns Have Every Hunter Asking the Same Question
Outdoorsman, conservationist, and founder of MeatEater Steven Rinella posted a picture of conjoined deer fawns found dead in Houston County, Minnesota. The images posted shows the carcass of the animal and its x-ray, which reveals the two heads of the deer joined to one body. “Yep, this is a thing...
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.Brody J/Flickr. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. One of the most poisonous caterpillars in the United States of America is spreading in Florida State.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.
Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Left for dead: Shelter takes in three dogs found caged in the woods
"Their nails are so overgrown, they are underweight. The two chihuahua males are completely hairless at this point. The female Yorkie has lost half her hair and is matted with what's left," said the shelter.
Beautiful black bear with white fur in Michigan is killed by wolves shortly after a sighting
A rare black bear with white fur has met a tragic end after it was spotted in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The one-in-a-million bear was killed by wolves shortly after photos of the bear were posted by Facebook group Yooper Outdoors #906 on Sept. 6, 2022. The group, a Michigan-based...
Horrifying picture reveals brutal shark attack only yards from US beach days after woman loses arm
A SHARK has been spotted in a horrifying picture only yards from a US beach after a woman lost her arm in another attack just days before. An onlooker discovered the shark mauling a seal while on a boat. The sighting happened 400 yards from the short southern tip of...
Man Bitten by Python in Shocking Attack: ‘Blood Spurted Nearly Six Foot From My Artery’
One year after a coastal carpet python attacked a man in Australia, he still doesn’t have full feeling where the snake sliced through an artery and several nerves in his arm. The Australian said the bite was “beyond imagined capabilities” of the python following the freak accident when releasing the snake into the wild.
Terrified California Mom Finds Mountain Lion Cornering Her Son, 4, on Deck
"He was staring at him like he was dinner. He looked thin and hungry," Nidah Barber-Raymond told Newsweek.
Shelter Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Has a Furrever Home Goes Viral
The heartwarming moment when a shelter dog finds out he has been adopted has gone viral. More than 64,000 people have watched the TikTok video shared by Joe Kay, who is a dog coordinator, foster owner, rescuer, and trainer based in Wooster, Ohio. More than 9,000 people liked the video...
Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore
Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Gigantic 11-Foot Alligator Spotted Walking Through Neighborhood: Video
Constable Chad Norvell of Fort Bend County, Precinct 1, told Newsweek it took several hours to remove the alligator.
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
