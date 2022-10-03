ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

HuffPost

World's Oldest Dog, Pebbles The Toy Fox Terrier, Dies At 22

Pebbles, the toy fox terrier who was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living dog, died of natural causes on Monday. She was 22, and five months away from her 23rd birthday, according to a press release. Pebbles, a Long Island native, moved to South Carolina...
CBS News

Pebbles, world's oldest living dog, dead at age 22

The world's oldest dog, a Toy Fox Terrier named Pebbles, died Monday at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, surrounded by her family. Just five months away from her 23rd birthday, Pebbles died of natural causes. "She spent her days enjoying country music and being loved," Pebbles' family said in...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Rooted Expeditions

The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Thrillist

Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore

Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
