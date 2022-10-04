ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas tax revenue surplus near $175 million in first fiscal quarter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – Despite rising prices across the board, Arkansas’ tax revenue surplus is up from the previous year. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the state’s total revenue in the first quarter of the fiscal year (July to Sept. 2022) was $2.08 billion, up 6.4% compared to the same period in 2021 and up 9.2% above projected numbers.
AR growing health crisis, overdose deaths rise during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new report shows that drug overdose deaths increased during the pandemic with opioids being a leading cause. Content partner KARK said that according to a report released Monday by QuoteWizard, Arkansas drug deaths grew over 16% in the past year. The study used statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showing Arkansas with 542 overdose deaths through April 2021, followed by 631 through April 2022.
Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country. Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.
Missouri Governor Parson signs 2 tax-cut bills

Updated: 2 hours ago. Police in Springfield arrested a man wanted...
Fact Finders: Will an emergency get you out of a speeding ticket?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government launched a program this summer to tackle the increase in deaths caused by speeding. And speeding is the subject of this week’s Fact Finders. Our viewer wants to know; Is it legal to exceed the speed limit for any reason, i.e., passing, rushing to the hospital, etc.?”
Authorities arrest 1 for shooting at Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested one person wanted for a shooting on the Fort Leonard Wood installation. Officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They found one person with a gunshot wound. Investigators have not released what led up to the shooting. Emergency crews...
