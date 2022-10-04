Read full article on original website
Arkansas tax revenue surplus near $175 million in first fiscal quarter
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – Despite rising prices across the board, Arkansas’ tax revenue surplus is up from the previous year. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the state’s total revenue in the first quarter of the fiscal year (July to Sept. 2022) was $2.08 billion, up 6.4% compared to the same period in 2021 and up 9.2% above projected numbers.
AR growing health crisis, overdose deaths rise during pandemic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new report shows that drug overdose deaths increased during the pandemic with opioids being a leading cause. Content partner KARK said that according to a report released Monday by QuoteWizard, Arkansas drug deaths grew over 16% in the past year. The study used statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showing Arkansas with 542 overdose deaths through April 2021, followed by 631 through April 2022.
Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country. Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.
Missouri ranks 14th in country for potential vehicle/animal collisions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri has moved up in the national rankings this year for potential animal collisions according to a report from State Farm Insurance. The report said Missouri moved up a spot to 14th with drivers having a 1 in 74 chance of hitting an animal while driving.
Missouri Governor Parson signs 2 tax-cut bills
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
Springfield City Council study session on new Missouri homeless laws leaves plenty of questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recently-passed Missouri legislation related to the homeless is set to become law in the coming year. On Tuesday, the Springfield City Council looked at House Bill 1606 to understand its effect on local efforts. Several representatives from organizations that deal with the homeless were also...
Fact Finders: Will an emergency get you out of a speeding ticket?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government launched a program this summer to tackle the increase in deaths caused by speeding. And speeding is the subject of this week’s Fact Finders. Our viewer wants to know; Is it legal to exceed the speed limit for any reason, i.e., passing, rushing to the hospital, etc.?”
Firefighters warn residents to burn safely, and check for burn bans at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - As we get closer to fall, many think of burning leaves as they clean up their yards, but firefighters in Lake Ozark say to be mindful of it, especially during the dry conditions. Lake Ozark Fire Protection District responded to a fire Sunday afternoon for...
Authorities arrest 1 for shooting at Fort Leonard Wood
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested one person wanted for a shooting on the Fort Leonard Wood installation. Officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They found one person with a gunshot wound. Investigators have not released what led up to the shooting. Emergency crews...
