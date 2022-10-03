THE MATCHUP Minnesota Duluth will stay at home this weekend, Oct. 8, where they will kick off at 12 p.m. against UMary. This matchup will be the second divisional play for both teams. In the all-time series against UMary that dates back to 2006, UMD is undefeated 14-0. At home this season the Bulldogs are 3-0. UMD last kicked off against the Marauders on Oct. 9, 2021 in Bismarck, ND. Minnesota Duluth took the win home after a close 31-27 game. Logan Graetz made four-touchdown passes including two to Byron Bynum. Bynum's first touchdown of that game was a long 35 yard pass. Sam Pitz also recorded a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to take the lead back for UMD. The Bulldog defense made three sacks for a loss of 15 yards.

