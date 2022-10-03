Read full article on original website
HEADED HOME! NO. 4/5 BULLDOGS TO FACE MINNESOTA STATE AT AMSOIL IN WCHA OPENER
UMD: 4-0-0 (0-0-0) MSU: 0-2-0 (0-2-0) Video: https://www.bigtenplus.com/en-int/page/home. Live Stats: https://umdbulldogs.com/sidearmstats/whockey/summary. JUMP START: New York was good to the Bulldogs. UMD is off to a 4-0 start, the most wins a Bulldog squad has had since the 2007-08 season. The Bulldogs were unbeaten (3-0-1) through its first four games to start the season in 2016-17 -- the best start of the Maura Crowell era.
UMD FOOTBALL SET TO KICK OFF AGAINST UMARY AT HOME
THE MATCHUP Minnesota Duluth will stay at home this weekend, Oct. 8, where they will kick off at 12 p.m. against UMary. This matchup will be the second divisional play for both teams. In the all-time series against UMary that dates back to 2006, UMD is undefeated 14-0. At home this season the Bulldogs are 3-0. UMD last kicked off against the Marauders on Oct. 9, 2021 in Bismarck, ND. Minnesota Duluth took the win home after a close 31-27 game. Logan Graetz made four-touchdown passes including two to Byron Bynum. Bynum's first touchdown of that game was a long 35 yard pass. Sam Pitz also recorded a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to take the lead back for UMD. The Bulldog defense made three sacks for a loss of 15 yards.
#6 BULLDOGS SURVIVE IN ST. CLOUD IN FIVE-SET DUEL WITH #7 HUSKIES
St. Cloud, Minn- The #6 UMD volleyball team went the distance for the second time in five days in St. Cloud on Tuesday, the Bulldogs surviving a comeback bid from the #7 Huskies to take the match 3-2. UMD improves their record to 16-1 overall and 8-1 in NSIC play with the win. The Bulldogs have accumulated two wins against top-ten opponents in less than a week, the other being against then-#7 Southwest Minnesota State on Friday.
UMD VOLLEYBALL VOLUMES: ROAD WARRIOR BULLDOGS ADD TO RESUME AWAY FROM ROMANO
Welcome back to UMD Volleyball Volumes, a weekly roundup of all of the action from the weekend. Featured will be deeper dives into individual/team performances, closer looks at critical moments across the matches, quotes from coaches and players and more. If you enjoy narratives to supplement stat sheets, UMD Volleyball Volumes is the place for you.
Minnesota soccer team's dramatic comeback: Down 6-1 with 6 minutes to play and WON
Duluth Marshall School boy's soccer team was down 6-1 against visiting Robbinsdale Cooper but managed to turn the game on its head, scoring six goals in six minutes to win 7-6. (Video courtesy of vetshak on YouTube.)
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 4
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and cases have dropped in the newest report. There was a small increase in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 40 people losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations increased in this week's report after falling a bit last week.
Gallery: Minnesota's first Sweetgreen opens, three more on the way
Sweetgreen is now open at the Galleria in Edina in the space formerly occupied by People's Organic. Photo courtesy of sweetgreen. Fast-casual salad chain sweetgreen is officially open in Minnesota. The first of the California-based company's four Twin Cities locations opened at the Galleria in Edina last month. A location...
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
What the stretching polar vortex means for Minnesota
A warm start to this week, which meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says has the "fingerprints of climate change," will come to an abrupt end as a lobe of the polar vortex stretches and brings some chilly air (and snow flurries up north) to Minnesota. Warm conditions are fingerprints of climate change:...
Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) spent time during the week investigating a waterfowl-hunting trespass complaint. The remainder of the week was spent training. Huener was at Camp Ripley for training while COC Hams attended training in Arden Hills. CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) spent time checking anglers on the Rainy River,...
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about Minnesota
Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina, a phenomenon that Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard detailed last month.
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
Sudden death of candidate throws Minnesota election into chaos - again
MINNEAPOLIS — The Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, Paula Overby, has died, KARE 11 learned on Wednesday. Overby previously ran for the Second Congressional District as an independent in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018, then later ran in the DFL primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
Minnesota’s most popular Halloween candy revealed
(ABC 6 News) – The most popular Halloween candy in Minnesota is… Hot Tamales. The Candy Store, put together an interactive map showing the top 3 most popular candies for each state. The company says they’ve used 15 years of data to compile the list. View the map, HERE.
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region
Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
Sartell Woman Killed in Crash South of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 south of St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. A car driven by 93-year-old James Towler of...
