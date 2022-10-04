Read full article on original website
Public Forum on Appropriations and Transfers Outside the Annual Budget
In accordance with Charter section 5.6*, on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. the Town Council will hold a virtual public forum regarding appropriations and transfers outside the annual budget. More than one-half of the meeting time on the agenda will be devoted to public comment. The public forum...
The Jones Library, Inc. Board of Trustees - CANCELED
RECEIVED: 10/4/22 at 10:22 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Public Comment; Memorandum of Agreement Bridge Amendment; Adjourn.
Elementary School Building Committee
RECEIVED: 10/3/22 at 1:44 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Anser: Agenda and Timeline Overview with Target Dates for MSBA and School; DiNisco: Continued discussion and presentation of building massing and window designs, evolving design subcommittee discussion; Thornton Tomasetti Team: Daylighting Presentation and Recommendation; Community engagement idea from design subcommittee: Name of School; Future meeting times and agenda topics (dates and topics will be sent in advance); Next Committee Mtg. : Friday October 21 will start 1:30PM. The bi-monthly schedule will have alternate start times. Nov. 4th will be 8:30AM. Likely focus on out-door areas: on-site traffic, playgrounds and school outdoor learning, and fields (See schedule); Appoint interim ESBC Chair for October 21 mtg.- Schoen will be absent; Matters not Anticipated by the Chair 47 hours in advance of the meeting; Public Comments.
Solar Bylaw Working Group
RECEIVED: 10/3/22 at 10:22 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Review/Vote Minutes from 8/31/22 and 9/23/22; Staff Updates; Finalize Questions for WSPC on Solar & Water White Paper; Solar Assessment Update; Workplan and Engagement with Planning Department; Developing Bylaw Outline; Process of SBWG Deliberation; Future Topics for Expert Presentations; Next Meeting – Schedule and Agenda Items; Public Comment; Adjourn.
West St Pedestrian Bridge Installation October 12th, 2022
Public Works crews and Harold’s Crane Service will be installing a new pre-cast concrete pedestrian bridge on West St over the Plum Brook, between Pomeroy Ln and Mt Holyoke Dr, on Wednesday, October 12, between 8 am and 12 pm. West St will be reduced to one lane starting at 9 am until the bridge has been placed.
FIRE DEPARTMENT OPEN HOUSE
In conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, the Amherst Fire Department will again host an Open House at our Central (downtown) fire station at 68 North Pleasant Street, on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15th, from 10am to 3pm. This event will feature something for all ages, and will include Fire and EMS...
