Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
ketk.com
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Ore City was almost a boom town
ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Today we’re going to Ore City! It sits in Upshur County with Highway 2-59 running right through it. Close by to Lone Star which was our last salute spot. Time for a history lesson. Ore City got it’s name from, you can probably...
Outdoorsman’s Dream is Also the Most Expensive Home For Sale in Troup, Texas
If you were to look at the most expensive properties currently for sale in Troup, Texas there are only two places with a list price over one million dollars. One is just a giant plot of land ready for a developer to create something, another is this beautiful home that is set up perfectly for someone who loves to spend time outdoors.
Bullard, TX It’s About Time to Set Your Fridges, Mattresses, & Any Bulky Items Out
It's our favorite semi-annual holiday! Bullard, TX, I hope you've been good boys and girls this year, Bulky Item Pick Up Day is back on Thursday October, 13th. Now is your chance to get rid of those big items that you've been dreading taking to the dump yourself. The City of Bullard will be providing this easy and convenient way for residents to dispose of items that are too large to dispose of in a regular trash can.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police officers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Longview on Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Churros restaurant planned for Longview shopping center
LONGVIEW, Texas — The former home of a longtime snow cone business will get a new flavor in life and a new look. Longview resident Luis Castanon plans to open Mr. Churro in the former Brian and Scott's Snowball location in the parking lot of what was long known as Chaparral Plaza in Longview.
People are Talking About Scary ‘Werewolf Lane’ in Tyler, TX. Care to Share?
People from around the Tyler, Texas area have been sharing their memories of the infamous 'Werewolf Lane' that was south of town back in the day. East Texas is full of haunting legends. This may come as a surprise to those new to our area. After all, in many ways our East Texas cities are some of the friendliest, coziest towns you can find anywhere. But every area has its own local legends and haunted lore. And Tyler is no exception.
natureworldnews.com
Authorities On Guard as Wildfire Season Starts in Parts of Texas Lacking Rain
Authorities in East Texas are on high alert as the wildfire season gets underway and areas report a lack of rain. With the arrival of fall, East Texas' temperatures have cooled off in some places, but officials warn that dry conditions continue to exist, increasing the risk of wildfires over time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inforney.com
Officials: High potential for wildfires, grass fires remains in East Texas
The temperatures in East Texas have cooled some with the onset of fall, but officials caution that dry conditions remain, bringing with them a sustained increased threat of wildfires. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said low humidity during the past few weeks in the county has brought...
5 Family Friendly Festivals To Choose From This Weekend In East Texas
It is going to be a perfect weekend to get outdoors and enjoy a festival in East Texas this weekend. Looking at the calendar, there is no shortage of festivals, there are a total of five!. One festival precedes the upcoming Rose Festival, while one celebrates a stinging insect, one...
KLTV
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
NET Health encourages East Texans to get their flu shots now. Health officials say we may be in for a brutal flu season. Keep Tyler Beautiful is a non-profit organization that does just that, encourage beautification, waste reduction and recycling activities in the community. The organization created an award to honor one special volunteer.
inforney.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Rose City Music Festival, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, The Square in downtown Tyler. Lineup includes Untold Story at 5:15 p.m., Fritz Hager III at 6:30 p.m., Nelly at 7:45 p.m. and Koe Wetzel at 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $80 and up. Information: www.therosecitymusicfestival.com/ .
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injures 1 firefighter
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire burned near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.
KLTV
Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry after crash
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion. Updated: 1 hour ago.
KLTV
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
Here’s what you can do on Saturday during Hit the Bricks
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans can enjoy many different activities this weekend during Hit the Bricks, which happens on the second Saturday of every month. The following events are happening on Saturday: The Rose City Music Festival is coming to town. To purchase tickets, visit therosecitymusicfestival.com. Some roads will be blocked on Friday and […]
89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific
Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the officials, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Tyler. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash was reported at the intersection of North [..]
KLTV
Gregg County Jail back in state compliance
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. The jail was added to the list following an Aug. 29 inspection. “During the review of Medication Administration Records (MARS), multiple records were found to be missing documentation that medication is administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician. Multiple days were observed on multiple MAR records to be missing signatures/initials indicating that medications were administered,” the inspection report stated.
Needing Inexpensive Furniture in Tyler, Texas? This List Should Help!
It wasn’t long ago that we were moving out and finding our own place to live. Okay, let’s not count how long ago that was but during that time we all stressed about not having furniture because all of our cash was wrapped up in moving costs. Recently there was a woman who posted on a Tyler, TX social media site asking for suggestions on where to go for inexpensive furniture around Tyler and she got over 100 responses.
Classic Rock 96.1
Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock961.com/
Comments / 0