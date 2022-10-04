Drought is a natural disaster that causes much damage to the communities. Recently, water demand has been increasing sharply due to the population growth and the development process. By approaching the amount of water demand to the natural supplies, any decrease in the water supply may lead to a considerable negative socio-economic consequence. In this condition, the sense of drought prevails over the physical drought. Therefore, usual drought indices can not be used for characterizing and monitoring the drought in a basin. In this paper, multivariate standardized drought feeling index (MSDFI) is introduced which represents two dimensions of water management: (1) water supply in terms of precipitation and (2) water demand in terms of population. The MSDFI is calculated and its variation over time is compared to the standardized precipitation index (SPI). According to the results, MSDFI values in the early years were usually higher than SPI values and vice versa in the last years. This situation is highly correlated with the population trend in the basin. Thereafter, intensity of drought index (IDI) was defined as the difference between MSDFI and SPI to show the role of water demand in the drought feeling. Results show that IDI has an increasing trend in the populated areas, generally downstream of the basin, where population growth is high. In contrast, in the sparsely populated areas generally upstream of the basin where population growth is low and even negative due to migration, the IDI does not show any significant sense of drought.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO