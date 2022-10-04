Read full article on original website
Nature.com
A real-time rural domestic garbage detection algorithm with an improved YOLOv5s network model
An increasing number of researchers are using deep learning technology to classify and process garbage in rural areas, and have achieved certain results. However, the existing garbage detection models still have problems such as high complexity, missed detection of small targets, low detection accuracy and poor real-time performance. To address these issues, we train a model and apply it to garbage classification and detection in rural areas. In general, we propose an attention combination mechanism based on the YOLOv5 algorithm to build a better backbone network structure, add a new small object detection layer in the head network to enhance the model's ability to detect small objects, adopt the CIoU loss function to optimize the output prediction bounding box, and choose the Adam optimization algorithm to train the model. Our proposed YOLOv5s-CSS model detects a single garbage image in 0.021Â s with a detection accuracy of 96.4%. Compared with the YOLOv5 algorithm and the classic detection algorithm, the improved algorithm has better detection speed and detection accuracy. At the same time, the complexity of the network model is reduced to a certain extent, which can meet the requirements of real-time detection of rural domestic garbage.
This solar-powered electric car cleans carbon from the air as it drives
Built by students at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, the Zem prototype captures carbon while driving.
CARS・
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
Nature.com
A multi-camera and multimodal dataset for posture and gait analysis
Monitoring gait and posture while using assisting robotic devices is relevant to attain effective assistance and assess the user's progression throughout time. This work presents a multi-camera, multimodal, and detailed dataset involving 14 healthy participants walking with a wheeled robotic walker equipped with a pair of affordable cameras. Depth data were acquired at 30 fps and synchronized with inertial data from Xsens MTw Awinda sensors and kinematic data from the segments of the Xsens biomechanical model, acquired at 60"‰Hz. Participants walked with the robotic walker at 3 different gait speeds, across 3 different walking scenarios/paths at 3 different locations. In total, this dataset provides approximately 92"‰minutes of total recording time, which corresponds to nearly 166.000 samples of synchronized data. This dataset may contribute to the scientific research by allowing the development and evaluation of: (i) vision-based pose estimation algorithms, exploring classic or deep learning approaches; (ii) human detection and tracking algorithms; (iii) movement forecasting; and (iv) biomechanical analysis of gait/posture when using a rehabilitation device.
Nature.com
Prevalence of intestinal parasites and associated risk factors in HIV positive and negative patients in Northwest Region, Cameroon
Epidemiological understanding of intestinal parasitic infections is essential for the effective management of HIV infection. Therefore, this study was designed to assess the burden of intestinal parasites and associated risk factors. A cross-sectional study was conducted from May to December 2020 during which 200 HIV positive and 200 HIV negative participants were recruited. A total of 400 stool and venous blood samples were collected and used to identify the different intestinal parasites and for HIV diagnosis and viral load determination respectively. Results obtained revealed that the overall prevalence of intestinal parasites was 11% (44/400). Intestinal parasitosis was significantly (p"‰="‰0.025) higher in HIV-positive individuals 14.5% (29/200). Similarly, the prevalence of multiple parasitic infection 4.5% (18/400) and opportunistic helminths 3% (6/400) were insignificantly (p"‰>"‰0.05) higher among HIV-positive individuals. Furthermore, prevalence of intestinal parasites was significantly (p"‰="‰0.004) greater in patients with viral load of"‰>"‰1000 copies/mL 24.3% (13/46). Age group"‰>"‰65Â years, self-employment, living in Sub-urban areas, being HIV positive, primary level of education, use of potable tap water, and the use of water system toilets for faeces disposal were identified as associated risk factors to intestinal parasites. Intestinal parasites remain public health concern among patients with HIV. Prompt and effective antiretroviral treatment is required to reduce the intensity of the parasite.
China pairs armed robot dogs and drones in new video
A one-minute video posted Tuesday on Weibo, a Chinese micro-blogging website, shows a Chinese drone carrying an armed robot dog and placing it down on land ready for action, according to a report by The War Zone. It is currently still unclear if the clip comes from a Chinese military exercise.
Nature.com
Disposable electrocatalytic sensor for whole blood NADH monitoring
Monitoring nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NADH) is important because NADH is involved in cellular redox reactions and cellular energy production. Currently, few biosensors quantify NADH in whole blood. However, they still have limitations due to several defects, including poor repeatability, long analysis time, and their requirement of extra sample pretreatment. In this study, we developed electrocatalytic sensors using screen-printed electrodes with a redox-active monolayer 4"²-mercapto-N-phenylquinone diamine formed by a self-assembled monolayer of a 4-aminothiophenol (4-ATP). We exhibited their behavior as electrocatalysts toward the oxidation of NADH in whole blood. Finally, the electrocatalytic sensors maintained stability and exhibited 3.5Â ÂµM limit of detection, with 0.0076"‰Â±"‰0.0006Â ÂµM/ÂµA sensitivity in a mouse's whole blood. As proof of concept, a polyhexamethylene guanidine phosphate"“treated mouse model was used to induce inflammatory and fibrotic responses, and NADH level was measured for 45 days. This work demonstrates the potential of electrocatalytic sensors to analyze NADH in whole blood and to be developed for extensive applications.
Nature.com
Dietary exposure of radionuclides and heavy metals in adult residents in a high background natural radiation area using duplicate diet method
Intake of radionuclides and heavy metals through food consumption is one of the important pathways for long-term health considerations. In this paper, the dietary exposure to radionuclides (210Pb, 210Po, 226Ra, 228Ra, 40K, 137Cs and 129I) and heavy metals (As, Hg, Pb, Cd and U) of adult residents in the high background natural radiation area (HBNRA) in Yangjiang, China, was comprehensively assessed using duplicate diet method. The estimated effective dose received by the inhabitants in HBNRA from ingestion of radionuclides was 0.33Â mSv/y, and the associated lifetime cancer risk was 1.1"‰Ã—"‰10"“3. Both the dose and cancer risk to humans were at the acceptable range, and showed no difference between the HBNRA and the control area. With respect to heavy metals, the estimated daily intake of heavy metals (DIM) values forÂ As, Hg, Pb, Cd and U in HBNRA were 0.47, 0.03, 15.0, 0.26 and 0.04Â Î¼g/kg bw/d, respectively, and the corresponding target hazard quotient (THQ) were 1.58, 0.09, 3.7, 2.56, 0.18. The DIM and THQ of Cd and U in HBNRA were similar to the control area, but the DIM and THQ of Pb were much higher than the corresponding values of 0.39 and 0.03 in the control area. The hazard index (HI) value of heavy metals in HBNRA was almost twice that of the control area. This suggests that the inhabitants in the HBNRA may have a health risk associated with the heavy metals.
Nature.com
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com
A new concept of drought feeling against the meteorological drought
Drought is a natural disaster that causes much damage to the communities. Recently, water demand has been increasing sharply due to the population growth and the development process. By approaching the amount of water demand to the natural supplies, any decrease in the water supply may lead to a considerable negative socio-economic consequence. In this condition, the sense of drought prevails over the physical drought. Therefore, usual drought indices can not be used for characterizing and monitoring the drought in a basin. In this paper, multivariate standardized drought feeling index (MSDFI) is introduced which represents two dimensions of water management: (1) water supply in terms of precipitation and (2) water demand in terms of population. The MSDFI is calculated and its variation over time is compared to the standardized precipitation index (SPI). According to the results, MSDFI values in the early years were usually higher than SPI values and vice versa in the last years. This situation is highly correlated with the population trend in the basin. Thereafter, intensity of drought index (IDI) was defined as the difference between MSDFI and SPI to show the role of water demand in the drought feeling. Results show that IDI has an increasing trend in the populated areas, generally downstream of the basin, where population growth is high. In contrast, in the sparsely populated areas generally upstream of the basin where population growth is low and even negative due to migration, the IDI does not show any significant sense of drought.
Nature.com
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
Nature.com
Community and individual level determinants of infant mortality in rural Ethiopia using data from 2016 Ethiopian demographic and health survey
The infant mortality rate remains unacceptably high in sub-Saharan African countries. Ethiopia has one of the highest rates of infant death. This study aimed to identifyÂ individual-and community-level factors associated with infant death in the rural part of Ethiopia. The data for the study was obtained from the 2016 Ethiopian Demographic and Health Survey. A total of 8667 newborn children were included in the analysis. The multilevel logistic regression model was considered to identify the individual and community-level factors associated with new born mortality. The random effect model found that 87.68% of the variation in infant mortality was accounted for by individual and community level variables. Multiple births (AOR"‰="‰4.35; 95%CI: 2.18, 8.69), small birth size (AOR"‰="‰1.29; 95%CI: 1.10, 1.52), unvaccinated infants (AOR"‰="‰2.03; 95%CI: 1.75, 2.37), unprotected source of water (AOR"‰="‰1.40; 95%CI: 1.09, 1.80), and non-latrine facilities (AOR"‰="‰1.62; 95%CI: 1.20) were associated with a higher risk of infant mortality. While delivery in a health facility (AOR"‰="‰0.25; 95%CI: 0.19, 0.32), maternal age 35"“49Â years (AOR"‰="‰0.65; 95%CI: 0.49, 0.86), mothers receiving four or more TT injections during pregnancy (AOR"‰="‰0.043, 95% CI: 0.026, 0.071), and current breast feeders (AOR"‰="‰0.33; 95% CI: 0.26, 0.42) were associated with a lower risk of infant mortality. Furthermore, Infant mortality rates were also higher in Afar, Amhara, Oromia, Somalia, and Harari than in Tigray. Infant mortality in rural Ethiopia is higher than the national average. TheÂ governmentÂ andÂ other concerned bodies should mainly focus on multiple births, unimproved breastfeeding culture, and the spacing between the orders of birth to reduce infant mortality. Furthermore, community-based outreach activities and public health interventions focused on improving the latrine facility and source of drinking water as well as the importance of health facility delivery and received TT injections during the pregnancy.
Nature.com
Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic strongly impacted the circulation of respiratory pathogens in Southern China
A range of public health measures have been implemented to suppress local transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Shenzhen. We examined the effect of these measures on the prevalence of respiratory pathogens in children. Clinical and respiratory pathogen data were collected for routine care from hospitalized children with acute respiratory infections in Shenzhen Children's Hospital from July 2018 to January 2022. Nasopharyngeal swabs were collected and respiratory pathogens were detected using standardized clinical diagnostics as part of routine care. Data were analyzed to describe the effects of COVID-19 prevention procedures on other common pathogens. A total of 56,325 children under 14Â years of age were hospitalized with an acute respiratory infection during the study period, 33,909 were tested from July 2018 to January 2020 (pre-lockdown), 1168 from February 2020 to May 2020 (lockdown) and 21,248 from July 2020 to January 2022 (post-lockdown). We observed a 37.3% decline of routine care in respiratory infection associated hospital admission in the 19Â months' post-lockdown vs. the 19Â months' pre-lockdown. There were 99.4%, 16.0% and 1.26% reductions measured for Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza virus A and adenovirus, respectively. However, a 118.7% and 75.8% rise was found for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human para-influenza virus (HPIV) during the 19Â months' post-lockdown in comparison to the pre-pandemic period. The detection of RSV especially increased in toddlers after the lockdown. Lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant reduction of Mycoplasma pneumoniae, influenza virus A and adenovirus infection. In contrast, RSV and HPIV infection increased.
Nature.com
Generic surgical process model for minimally invasive liver treatment methods
Surgical process modelling is an innovative approach that aims to simplify the challenges involved in improving surgeries through quantitative analysis of a well-established model of surgical activities. In this paper, surgical process model strategies are applied for the analysis of different Minimally Invasive Liver Treatments (MILTs), including ablation and surgical resection of the liver lesions. Moreover, a generic surgical process model for these differences in MILTs is introduced. The generic surgical process model was established at three different granularity levels. The generic process model, encompassing thirteen phases, was verified against videos of MILT procedures and interviews with surgeons. The established model covers all the surgical and interventional activities and the connections between them and provides a foundation for extensive quantitative analysis and simulations of MILT procedures for improving computer-assisted surgery systems, surgeon training and evaluation, surgeon guidance and planning systems and evaluation of new technologies.
Nature.com
Resolving the paradox of unipolar induction: new experimental evidence on the influence of the test circuit
A novel experiment has been devised shedding new light on the phenomenon of unipolar induction, also known as "Faraday's Paradox". This is a topic which continues to fascinate scientists and engineers with much debate continuing to this day. In particular, the question of the field co-rotating with the magnet or remaining stationary remains unsettled and supporting evidence exists for both positions. In this study, we present a novel experimental apparatus that includes, for the first time, the relative motion of the measurement circuit including the closing wires, as well as the magnet and disc respectively. The results show that the closing wire needs to be considered as part of the problem, which enables the apparent paradox associated with this phenomenon to be resolved. However, it remains impossible to tell if the field co-rotates with the magnet or if it remains stationary. Instead, direct electron interaction is considered as a viable alternative to resolve remaining paradoxes.
Nature.com
Activity of newest generation Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combination therapies against multidrug resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Multidrug resistant (MDR) P. aeruginosa accounts for 35% of all P. aeruginosa isolated from respiratory samples of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). The usefulness of Î²-lactam antibiotics for treating CF, such as carbapenems and later generation cephalosporins, is limited by the development of antibacterial resistance. A proven treatment approach is the combination of a Î²-lactam antibiotic with a Î²-lactamase inhibitor. New Î²-lactam/Î²-lactamase inhibitor combinations are available, but data are lacking regarding the susceptibility of MDR CF-associated P. aeruginosa (CFPA) to these new combination therapies. In this study we determined MIC values for three new combinations; imipenem-relebactam (I-R), ceftazidime-avibactam (CZA), and ceftolozane-tazobactam (C/T) against MDR CFPA (n"‰="‰20). The MIC90 of I-R, CZA, and C/T was 64/4, 32/4, and 16/8 (all Âµg/mL), respectively. The susceptibility of isolates to imipenem was not significantly improved with the addition of relebactam (p"‰="‰0.68). However, susceptibility to ceftazidime was significantly improved with the addition of avibactam (p"‰<"‰0.01), and the susceptibility to C/T was improved compared to piperacillin/tazobactam (p"‰<"‰0.05) These data provide in vitro evidence that I-R may not be any more effective than imipenem monotherapy against MDR CFPA. The pattern of susceptibility observed for CZA and C/T in the current study was similar to data previously reported for non-CF-associated MDR P. aeruginosa.
Nature.com
Quantum Hamiltonian complexity in thermal equilibrium
The physical properties of a quantum many-body system in thermal equilibrium are determined by its partition function and free energy. Here we study the computational complexity of approximating these quantities for n-qubit local Hamiltonians. First, we report a classical algorithm with poly(n) runtime, which approximates the free energy of a given 2-local Hamiltonian provided that it satisfies a certain denseness condition. Our algorithm contributes to a body of work investigating the hardness of approximation for difficult optimization problems. Specifically, this extends existing efficient approximation algorithms for dense instances of the ground energy of 2-local quantum Hamiltonians and the free energy of classical Ising models. Second, we establish polynomial-time equivalence between the problem of approximating the free energy of local Hamiltonians and several other natural tasks ubiquitous in condensed-matter physics and quantum computing, such as the problem of approximating the number of input states accepted by a polynomial-size quantum circuit. These results suggest that the simulation of quantum many-body systems in thermal equilibrium may precisely capture the complexity of a broad family of computational problems that have yet to be defined or characterized in terms of known complexity classes. Finally, we summarize state-of-the-art classical and quantum algorithms for approximating the free energy and show how to improve their runtime and memory footprint.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Many-body localization enables iterative quantum optimization
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33179-y, published online 20 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8 in the PDF version. The right hand side was written as a single matrix element instead of a two-by-two matrix, and incorrectly read:. The correct form of Equation...
Nature.com
Avoiding interpretational pitfalls in fluorescence imaging of the brain
Fluorescent sensors of molecular activity have revolutionized our knowledge of the brain. However, their signals report a reaction between the target and the sensor molecules rather than the activity of interest per se. Thus, understanding the location, sensitivity and imaging environment of a sensor should help to avoid misinterpretation of its readout.
