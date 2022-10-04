ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri workforce, advocates say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Legalizing recreational marijuana will remove barriers into the workforce, according to advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri. On Thursday President Joe Biden pardoned individuals with simple marijuana possession convictions at the federal level. Biden also encourage U.S. governors to expunge records in their respective states.
Mo. DNR encouraging residents to report drought impacts

MISSOURI (KFVS) - According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, drought conditions across the state are worsening and are not expected to improve soon. DNR is encouraging people to submit reports about drought conditions in their local area. Drought-related information for a specific area can be easily completed and submitted via an online survey to the national Condition Monitoring Observer Reports service.
Arkansas Health
Get to know your Missouri judges before election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new site where you can get to know your Missouri judges, especially those who are up for retention. Laurence Tucker, Chairman of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, said this site helps voters. “Vital that people who keep them in office or don’t...
First Ozarks frost of the season Saturday morning

2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video. Rural Missouri schools with placed post-secondary advisers report increase in college enrollment rates. Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in...
Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 56th annual Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon begins Friday. The festival will kick off at 9 a.m. More than 400 craft and food vendors will open and welcome people to the square. Organizers say that last year Mt. Vernon welcomed 100,000 people to town. Some highlights include the traditional apple butter making on the courthouse lawn, the pet parade, and lots of live music.
MOUNT VERNON, MO
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 reopens near St. Robert, Mo. after Truck Crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT closed westbound lanes of I-44 after a semi crash late Saturday night in Pulaski County. Troopers responded to the overturned tractor-trailer near mile marker 166 around 10:30 p.m. It was cleared around 12:45 Sunday morning. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

