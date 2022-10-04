SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 56th annual Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon begins Friday. The festival will kick off at 9 a.m. More than 400 craft and food vendors will open and welcome people to the square. Organizers say that last year Mt. Vernon welcomed 100,000 people to town. Some highlights include the traditional apple butter making on the courthouse lawn, the pet parade, and lots of live music.

