Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts?
This story was originally published on ProPublica by Carson Kessler. The day after Jonathan Marrero’s federal stimulus payment landed in his bank account, he took his 5-year-old twins out for lunch at an Applebee’s near where he lives in New Jersey. When he went to pay, his only means of payment, a debit card issued by the hot financial technology startup Chime, was declined.
How Key Technologies Helps Logistics Companies Conquer the Last Mile
Over the last few years, there has been a steady shift to e-commerce leading to an increase in package deliveries. In fact, U.S. parcel volume grew to a record high of 21.5 billion in 2021, and carrier revenues exceeded all previous years’ figures totaling $188 billion. With the influx of e-commerce and deliveries, both consumers’ and businesses’ expectations are also significantly increasing.
What Do You Know About Centralization vs Decentralization
The mainnet launch of Oases has exceeded our expectations, and we are happy to see the results from everyone's efforts. It is a process, and we work tirelessly to improve the platform as we currently do, e.g., missions with rewards for participation to refine and improve. As seen in our roadmap, we have innovative functionality in the pipeline that will be released in the near future. Maybe the most important part of our vision when we started working on the Oases platform was decentralization. That brings us to one of the oldest topics in the crypto space, which is why we find it interesting to look at what it means for the NFT space.
Everi Deploys Prove’s Identity Solutions for Casino Transactions
Gaming industry supplier Everi has added Prove Identity’s digital identity verification solutions to further reduce bad actors, fraudulent accounts and user friction from transactions in casinos. Everi’s Digital CashClub Wallet technology helps casino operators with funding for on-premise gaming devices, payments at point-of-sale (POS) machines and offering customers ways...
This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?
Here's why investors should consider adding C3.ai to their portfolios.
Small Businesses Can Easily Project Cash Flow with Tools Provided by U.S. Bank
U.S. Bank has announced a new innovative offering “to meet small business owners’ desire for a better line of sight into their future cash flow.”. A new online banking tool will “enable the bank’s small business clients to see a 90-day forecast of their cash flow, with the ability to leverage clients’ external data in addition to their U.S. Bank accounts.” The tool is now “available to clients from their online dashboard.”
An App Alone Is Not a Digital Strategy
Over the past few years, a number of c-store operators introduced mobile apps with the goal of fulfilling an imperative to “go digital.”. Digital, however, is much more than an app; a comprehensive strategy includes data, customer relationship management (CRM), social media, optimization and more. In this column, we’ll focus on five key parts of a digital strategy.
Interoperability - the Key Blockchain Challenge in the Fragmented Web3 World
As time goes on, Web3 is becoming more and more mainstream. Terms such as crypto, Bitcoin, and NFTs have become household names. Still, blockchain has limitations that keep it from reaching its true potential. One of the major blockers is that these protocols are isolated, with little to no communication between one another. Therefore, for the expansion of Web2 into Web3 to proceed effectively, interoperability is a necessity.
Will Zero-Knowledge Proofs Lead to Blockchain Payments Explosion?
If there’s one cryptography term you need to know to see if blockchain can change the payments industry, it’s zero-knowledge proofs. The applications are straightforward: Using a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) key, a payments app can query your bank to see if you have enough money in your account to cover a transaction without telling the inquirer anything about your account balance. Or the app can prove that your household income meets a credit card issuer’s requirements without revealing what it is.
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
Why are International Money Transfer Apps so Popular?
For many reasons, money transfer apps solutions are very popular:. These allow you to send money quickly abroad. Cross-border transfers usually take between one and five business days. This procedure can be completed in minutes or hours with an international money transfer request. The sender pays a lower fee than...
Payhawk to Offer UK Firms a Choice between VISA Business Credit and Debit Cards
Payhawk, the “fast-growing” spend management platform combining company cards, reimbursable expenses, and accounts payable in one solution, recently announced the launch of a business credit card in the UK. This new release “follows its launch of credit cards for US businesses in September this year, as well as...
New malware can steal your credit card details — and it’s spreading fast
A new, highly dangerous malware called “Erbium” has been making the rounds over the last couple of months, and it’s highly likely that it will spread to new channels. Erbium is an information-stealing tool that targets passwords, credit card information, cookies, cryptocurrency wallets, and more. Unfortunately, it’s widely available, which means that it could be used in new ways in the future.
Visa Says Fraudsters Are Right Behind Consumers in Return to Stores
The great reopening is upon us. Life is returning to normal, in many parts of the world. In the process, it’s reopening some lucrative channels for fraudsters and other criminals seeking to co-opt our personal and card-level data to keep their schemes chugging along. “The fraudsters are really innovative,...
What Is Stopping Institutions From Taking the Path to Liquid Staking
One of the biggest innovations in the crypto space is staking. While the yields in DeFi are impressive, staking offers a level of certainty that DeFi doesn't have. Despite the advantages, certain institutions are still against it. According to the CFO of Coinbase, Alesia Haas, institutional staking is still in...
Harnessing the Growth of Digital Agencies
Studies show that by 2024, small businesses could add $2.3 trillion to the global GDP growth. 96% of small businesses reported being affected by the lockdown and regulations of Covid-19. Women and minority-led businesses saw it the worst, being the groups most likely to report closures, reduced sales, and layoffs. The future is looking promising, with a decrease in business closure rate and a boom of microbusiness creation in America. The ultimate life hack to ensure the success of a business is organization, scaling, and effectively integrating the digital world to the entire operation.
3 Trends of the Neural Network Usage for Algorithmic Trading
Developers of AI systems can create complex algorithms for a wide range of use cases, including in investing and trading. With the help of neural networks, investors can now make informed decisions by analyzing the data collected by these systems. However, the data collected by these networks have to be...
Cost of DeFi App Development
The implementation of DeFi technology in app and software development projects is growing as new and established businesses looking to adopt DeFi technology to power their digital product. , the global DeFi platforms market is expected to reach USD 507.92 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 43.8 percent. The...
NFTs for Representation of Physical Real Estate: Interview With Origin Protocol & RoofStock onChain
Roofstock onChain launched its NFT marketplace for physical real estate NFTs earlier this month. Roofstock raised its Series E round this year for $1.9 billion, led by SoftBank. The real estate market remains a much talked about industry for streamlining access, reducing transaction friction, and democratizing ownership. The marketplace allows users to purchase real estate with USDC, a widely accepted stablecoin that’s pegged to the value of the U.S dollar. The technology can represent assets in any industry, from real estate to auto loans.
Lab explores using AI helping cops catch criminals – EFF • The Register
In transient America’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is trying into how AI applied sciences can be utilized to create a “Digital Police Officer” or “D-PO” sooner or later. Freedom-of-information requests filed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation present the US Department of Energy-funded lab envisions cops...
