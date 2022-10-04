Read full article on original website
Madison365 Week in Review for October 8
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by American Players Theatre. We published our sixth annual list of Wisconsin’s most influential Latino leaders. Music Theater of Madison will present “Monstersongs” the next two Saturdays. Hispanic Heritage Luncheon on Friday. Lawrence University will host a free and public.
12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration
La Movida 1480AM/94.5FM and Mid-West Family Madison will celebrate the achievements and contributions of Madison’s Latino community on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. at the 12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration. The following leaders and entities will be recognized during the luncheon for their contributions in the Greater Madison...
‘Too Black, too white’: Students of color in Northeast Wisconsin often navigate multiple cultural worlds
When she was young, Celaisha Pipes would just talk how she talks. She didn’t think too deeply about her tone, word choice or inflection. She would just talk. Until a Black friend told her she sounded “too white.”. Pipes, who graduated from Appleton North High School last spring,...
Sherman Church’s Homecoming and Anniversary Celebration highlights the community and unity on Madison’s north side
A crucial aspect for any community to thrive together is unity, and Sherman Church on Madison’s North Side is looking to provide that important tool through their Sherman Church Homecoming and Anniversary Celebration which will take place the weekend of October 8th and 9th. Sherman Church provides an opportunity for community worth celebrating, and Sherman Church Rev. David Hart feels this has mostly been accomplished through their dedication to inclusion, understanding, and fighting against marginalization.
Brenda González named Woman of Excellence in Community Choice Awards
University of Wisconsin Director of Community Relations Brenda González has been chosen by voters as the 2022 Woman of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. As director of community relations, González serves as UW-Madison’s primary point of contact with local community and nonprofit organizations. She is responsible...
Farwell Foundation announces $500,000 donation to support Black Business Hub
The Farwell Foundation today announced on Tuesday a $500,000 gift to the Urban League of Greater Madison in support of the Black Business Hub project. The Farwell Foundation is a charitable organization that is run by Samantha M. Weston, and funded by the unwavering generosity of Cheryl Rosen Weston. The gift represents one of the Foundation’s largest grants ever made.
Divine Nine Plaza Kickback
Divine Nine Plaza Kickback will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the East Campus Mall. Come kick it on the yard with the Divine Nine! It’s the first of what’s sure to become a new tradition celebrating the history and contributions of the Black fraternities and sororities that form the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) at UW–Madison. This event will include light refreshments and time to engage and reconnect with alumni and friends. You’ll also enjoy the chance to view and take photos of the new plaza that highlights the unity and legacy of the NPHC on campus.
The Exhausted Educator: Teachers to share their truths at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Gloria Reyes will lead a panel discussion titled “The Exhausted Educator: Teachers share the highs, the lows and what’s next” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Sumimt. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Gloria Reyes, hailing from the east side of Madison,...
Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 4
This is the fourth in a five-part series. Part One is here, Part Two is here and Part Three is here. is a paleobiologist and staff scientist on a NASA astrobiology team at the University of Wisconsin called MUSE (Metal Utilization and Selection across Eons). MUSE is centered on understanding the early coevolution of nitrogen fixation and the Earth environment; the team hopes to discover what factors determine life’s selection of chemical elements. She came to Wisconsin after working on the same project when it was housed at the University of Arizona. She’s earned a number of honors, including the University of Arizona Galileo Circle Postdoctoral Scholar Award and UCLA Earth, Planetary and Space Sciences Excellence in Teaching Award. She earned bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in geology and paleobiology from UCLA, where she was undergraduate department valedictorian in 2014.
Latino Academy of Workforce Development named Nonprofit of the Year in Community Choice Awards
The Madison-based Latino Academy of Workforce Development has been chosen by voters as the Nonprofit Organization of the Year for 2022 in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. The organization recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, but just established itself as an independent nonprofit last year. It was previously a program...
Creating a Sense of Belonging with Slam
Creating a Sense of Belonging with Slam will take place at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m. Join award-winning poet Charles Payne in an exploration of belonging through slam poetry. Study poems by different poetry slam and story slam authors, then discuss and write using tools the poems and stories provided. Engage in a facilitated process to brainstorm, write and share a three to five-minute antidote with the group in whatever form you choose. Or not! Sharing is by choice.
Luna’s Grocery looks to expand, open second location
Luna’s Grocery is looking to expand, but isn’t quite sure where just yet. Luna’s opened in 2019 to serve what had been a food desert in the Allied Drive neighborhood on Madison’s South Side. The area had been without access to fresh food and groceries for nearly 10 years. With some help from the City of Madison and other grant funding sources and community donations, the grocery got off the ground and has thrived by offering culturally-appropriate food items to the diverse neighborhood as well as intentionally engaging the community through events like its annual block party.
NAACP Dane County Branch Freedom Fund Dinner
The annual Freedom Fund Dinner is back. The NAACP Dane County Branch fundraisier is returning for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel & Governor’s Club in downtown Madison. The Freedom Fund is the primary fundraiser for the NAACP Dane...
Nominations sought for 2022 Jeffrey Clay Erlanger Civility in Public Discourse Award
The City of Madison is inviting the community to submit nominations for its annual Jeffrey Clay Erlanger Civility in Public Discourse Award. This award honors Jeffrey Clay Erlanger, who was an individual of integrity, passion, intelligence and civility, according to a press release from the City, and who understood that thoughtful and caring people could have very different views on how to best address our community’s many complex issues and problems. Erlanger died on June 10, 2007.
La Movida Radio’s 12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon set for Oct. 14
La Movida 1480AM/94.5FM and Mid-West Family Madison will celebrate the achievements and contributions of Madison’s Latino community on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. at the 12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Celebration. Every autumn, La Movida celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a luncheon that includes food, speeches, entertainment and awards...
Author Clint Smith to give Go Big Read keynote Nov. 1
Poet and journalist Clint Smith, author of “How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America,” will discuss his highly acclaimed book at this year’s Go Big Read keynote event on Nov. 1, 7-8:30 p.m., at UW Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall.
“Evening of Dreaming:” Centro Hispano announces $2.5 M gift from Ascendium for its new building
Centro Hispano of Dane County kicked off its public fundraising campaign at its annual “Evening of Dreaming” event on Wednesday night by announcing that it has received a $2.5 million gift from Ascendium Education Group for Campaign CENTRO for the non-profit’s new two-story, 25,000-square-foot home at the corner of Hughes Place and Cypress Way.
Dr. Shawn Robinson set to embark on 135-mile bike ride to raise funds for and awareness of dyslexia
For the third year. the annual Dyslexia Awareness Ride will promote dyslexia awareness while raising money for the Children’s Dyslexia Center here in Madison. This year’s event, a bike ride from Oshkosh to Fitchburg, will take place on Friday, Oct. 7. Dr. Shawn Robinson, a literacy educator, author,...
From Madison to Puerto Rico: Madisonians raising money for their homeland after devastation of Hurricane Maria
When Hurricane Maria, a deadly Category 5 hurricane, devastated Puerto Rico five years ago, the Puerto Rico Relief Fund of South Central Wisconsin rallied together to raise nearly $100,000 for relief efforts throughout the island in support of several grassroots organizations focusing on housing, domestic violence prevention, food security, access to safe water, and renewable energy.
“It was scary.” Athletes, parents call for firing of Baraboo athletic director, criminal charges for others in vigilante incident
Several Baraboo High School athletes and their families are calling for the firing of athletic director Jim Langkamp, and for him and two other men to be charged criminally, after the men attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the boys with a flamethrower in an act of vigilante justice against teen TPers Wednesday night.
