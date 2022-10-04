Read full article on original website
Related
Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts?
This story was originally published on ProPublica by Carson Kessler. The day after Jonathan Marrero’s federal stimulus payment landed in his bank account, he took his 5-year-old twins out for lunch at an Applebee’s near where he lives in New Jersey. When he went to pay, his only means of payment, a debit card issued by the hot financial technology startup Chime, was declined.
Why Should Businesses Collaborate With an IoT App Development Company?
“IoT development services providers help companies reimagine their businesses and enable the functioning in a connected and insight-driven environment.”. IoT (Internet-of-Things) is the best thing that happened to businesses across the industry. It’s among the true enablers of digital transformation. When companies across geographies are busy exploring use cases of other disruptive technology forces, seeking IoT app development services is among the key priorities.
Interoperability - the Key Blockchain Challenge in the Fragmented Web3 World
As time goes on, Web3 is becoming more and more mainstream. Terms such as crypto, Bitcoin, and NFTs have become household names. Still, blockchain has limitations that keep it from reaching its true potential. One of the major blockers is that these protocols are isolated, with little to no communication between one another. Therefore, for the expansion of Web2 into Web3 to proceed effectively, interoperability is a necessity.
Preference Management for Notifications for Product Managers
Notifications are a crucial component of most products, but they come with a catch. None of us likes to be interrupted, yet we want to see new information — like direct messages, time-sensitive tasks, or attractive product updates — as soon as it’s available. How can you balance these two needs?
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Do You Know About Centralization vs Decentralization
The mainnet launch of Oases has exceeded our expectations, and we are happy to see the results from everyone's efforts. It is a process, and we work tirelessly to improve the platform as we currently do, e.g., missions with rewards for participation to refine and improve. As seen in our roadmap, we have innovative functionality in the pipeline that will be released in the near future. Maybe the most important part of our vision when we started working on the Oases platform was decentralization. That brings us to one of the oldest topics in the crypto space, which is why we find it interesting to look at what it means for the NFT space.
What Is Stopping Institutions From Taking the Path to Liquid Staking
One of the biggest innovations in the crypto space is staking. While the yields in DeFi are impressive, staking offers a level of certainty that DeFi doesn't have. Despite the advantages, certain institutions are still against it. According to the CFO of Coinbase, Alesia Haas, institutional staking is still in...
How To Obtain Cybersecurity Budget During Inflation
Obtaining appropriate funding for a cybersecurity program could be a daunting task. As inflation soars, obtaining funding gets more difficult. A major funding challenge has been the inability of security leaders to demonstrate the value cybersecurity brings to the business. A recent Gartner publication pointed out that the absence of value is due to the lack of “building a better cybersecurity metric” to articulate business value. Value is essential to obtaining much needed funding to protect the business against ransomware and other threats.
Understanding Stock As a Component of Total Compensation
Stock options. Many employees of startups and corporations get to hear this term when their compensation is being discussed. It is often used as a proxy for ‘if the company makes it big, then you get to share in that too, and you will be wealthy.’ However, behind the simple term lies a complex mess of financial, legal, and taxation regulations that can dramatically change what stock options mean and how they affect your stock compensation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Battle of the Automatic Trade Signal Execution Architectures: 3Commas, Alertatron, Plurex
Crypto currency markets are diverse, open and volatile, which make them opportunity rich. Whatever strategy you choose to find those opportunities, to take advantage of them, you will have to execute your trades on a market. If your strategy for finding opportunity is mechanical/formulaic/automatic, then you will want automated execution as well. As with the crypto markets themselves, there is a diverse offering of Automated Execution, but there are often trade offs and points of friction when it comes to integrating a Trading Strategy that are symptoms of the each platforms architecture. We will have a look at some of these frictions and a novel solution.
10 Shared Beliefs of a Bitcoin Maximalist
In the midst of a bear market, after an enormous crash in which several major reckless mismanaged tokens have been wiped out, more crypto participants turn to bitcoin and become bitcoin maximalists. All of this raises the question of what precisely a bitcoin maximalist is. Bitcoin maximalist believes with unwavering...
What Is Leveraged Yield Farming and Is It Worth the Risks?
Regardless of the current dip in the crypto market, the DeFi sector continues to expand, utilizing Ethereum and other prominent layer 1 and layer 2 blockchains. This expansion can be seen with product development that incorporates decentralized monetization and other financial operations into applications that are focused on gaming, social media, music, metaverses, the environment, and much more.
Discussing the Digital Future on the Metaverse with Xno Bui of Whydah
Whydah is a Vietnamese blockchain gaming hub that aims to make Metaverse development more accessible and sustainable. The Metaverse is a shared virtual space or a 3D version of the internet where people can work, learn, and interact. Xno Bui is the Chief Metaverse Officer at the company. He says the Metaverse will disrupt many industries like fashion, education, fashion, finance, and finance. He also says the virtual world is a virtual world without limitations. Anything you can imagine, you can do.
Is Web3 (still) the Internet of the Future?
While some Web 2.0 businesses are already transforming their infrastructure by adding Web 3.0 elements, most ‘traditional’ internet-based companies and developers are still unaware of the whole Web 3.0 trend and how it can upgrade nearly any business. In this article, we thoroughly explain the differences between the...
How Small Businesses Get the Most Out of Mobile Apps
Millions of people do their business via mobile phones from anywhere. As they are a massive part of our lives, we check our mobile phones up to 65 times daily. They are essential for every business and the upsurge of mobile devices has transformed the way customers shop. People don’t need to visit stores to buy services and products. They just browse through their smartphones and pick out goods from their desired sellers. And then, they carry out transactions without leaving the comfort of their homes.
The Future of GameFi: Where Must It Go Next?
Blockage gaming has grown by over 2000% from 2021, and GameFi projects constitute over 50% of all blockchain activity. The rising popularity of blockchain gaming is also helping to spread crypto adoption among the masses. The current blockchain gaming market is north of $8 billion, and it’s estimated to grow to over $50 billion by 2025. GameFi uses blockchain, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and the play-to-earn model to lay the economic foundations of the game. An early example is the Philippines, where after a two-year COVID-19 lockdown, Filipinos found a way to make an extra income playing Axie Infinity.
Digital and Perfomance Marketing in Comparison
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, several companies worldwide are now looking at using digital tools & methods for marketing. As businesses sought to refocus their marketing efforts and generate the most revenue possible during the challenging pandemic, the words "digital marketing" and "performance marketing" started to circulate more often. If you are wondering what a digital marketing agency's role is in performance marketing service, keep reading.
A Shapeshifter Under the Hoodie: The Face of Modern Cybercrime
"And then it happened... a door opened to a world... rushing through the phone line like heroin through an addict's veins, an electronic pulse is sent out, a refuge from the day-to-day incompetencies is sought... a board is found. ‘This is it... this is where I belong…’"
Short Summaries of Top Research Papers on AI Patent Search
Laborious, expensive, and exhaustive are a few adjectives that come to mind when describing the traditional ways of processing patent data, whether it is classifying patents, clustering documents, or highlighting paragraphs. However, bright minds like yourself are actively coming up with research to automate many such activities using artificial intelligence.
NFTs for Representation of Physical Real Estate: Interview With Origin Protocol & RoofStock onChain
Roofstock onChain launched its NFT marketplace for physical real estate NFTs earlier this month. Roofstock raised its Series E round this year for $1.9 billion, led by SoftBank. The real estate market remains a much talked about industry for streamlining access, reducing transaction friction, and democratizing ownership. The marketplace allows users to purchase real estate with USDC, a widely accepted stablecoin that’s pegged to the value of the U.S dollar. The technology can represent assets in any industry, from real estate to auto loans.
The Dummies Guide to Earning While Learning Web3: 12+ Learn to Earn Platforms
What was your first thought when you heard we wouldn't need to trust each other to transact across the web? You might've thought it was impossible. Clifford Stoll, 1995, also believed that no online database could replace a daily newspaper. Look at us today. When last did you buy a newspaper to read? I can't remember the last time I bought one myself.
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0