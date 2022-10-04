Read full article on original website
Related
valdostaceo.com
SGMC Volunteer Auxiliary Celebrates Service
South Georgia Medical Center Auxiliary recently gathered for a luncheon to install their new Board of Management Officers and recognize members for their volunteer hours. The annual ceremony celebrated achievements for the 2021-2022 year, including 13 new volunteers, 6 fundraisers, and two $1,000 scholarships. The volunteers have contributed nearly 6,000 hours of service in the past year to total more than 2 million hours since the program’s inception. This year, the Auxiliary donated $45,000 to SGMC to help fund various patient care equipment needs.
valdostaceo.com
Michael Smith on Supporting the United Way Across The Region
Michael Smith is CEO of the Greater Valdosta United Way. He talks about upcoming ways you can give, connect and serve local nonprofits in the coming weeks. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Comments / 0