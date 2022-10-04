South Georgia Medical Center Auxiliary recently gathered for a luncheon to install their new Board of Management Officers and recognize members for their volunteer hours. The annual ceremony celebrated achievements for the 2021-2022 year, including 13 new volunteers, 6 fundraisers, and two $1,000 scholarships. The volunteers have contributed nearly 6,000 hours of service in the past year to total more than 2 million hours since the program’s inception. This year, the Auxiliary donated $45,000 to SGMC to help fund various patient care equipment needs.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO