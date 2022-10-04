Gov. Kemp Extends Suspension of Gas Tax and Supply Chain State of Emergency as Region Deals With Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
Georgia DOT Awards $105 Million in Construction Contracts in August
In August 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded a total of 7 projects valued at approximately $104,760,095. The largest single investment, worth approximately $4 million, was awarded to Comanche Construction of Georgia, Inc. This bridge rehabilitation project will include concrete overlay, edge beam replacement, joint replacement, painting, spall repair and corrections of settlement issue on six bridges located in Carroll, Cherokee, Floyd and Whitfield Counties. This contract, along with two other bridge rehabilitation contracts, represents 51 percent of the awarded funds.
Beloved Gas Station Chain Wawa Coming to Georgia
Wawa convenience stores and gas stations are coming to Georgia. The New Jersey-based business announced on Wednesday that they would open at least one store in the Peach State by 2024, with the potential for up to 20 stores "in the future." See more.
Georgia High-school Graduation Rate Rises in 2022
Georgia's high-school graduation rate increased in 2022, rising to 84.1% – an all-time high since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law, and up from 83.7% in 2021. Georgia's graduation rate has increased by 14.4 percentage points since 2012. A total of 107...
