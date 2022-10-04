Read full article on original website
WCTV
Morning Pep Rally visits Lowndes High School ahead of the Winnersville Classic
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -The sixth Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Vikings from Lowndes High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game. If...
valdostatoday.com
Guidelines for Winnersville Classic tailgating
LOWNDES CO. – The tailgating guidelines have been released for the Winnersville Classic game featuring the Vikings and Wildcats. On Friday October 7 our Vikings will host Valdosta High on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 PM. If you plan on arriving early and tailgating please note the following restrictions –
valdostatoday.com
LCS enforces student attendance policy for home football games
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools are enforcing the student attendance policies for home football game for everyone’s safety. In order to ensure an orderly and safe environment for our team, participants and fans Lowndes County Schools will be strictly enforcing our student attendance policies for all home football games.
valdostatoday.com
Underserved Valdosta communities receive funding for healthcare
VALDOSTA – Barnes Healthcare Services partnered with Open Hand Atlanta to received $220K donation for underserved Valdosta Communities. Barnes Healthcare Services, a complex healthcare provider offering chronic disease management programs, and partner Open Hand Atlanta received a portion of the Empowering Health grant of $220,000 from UnitedHealthcare. Barnes was one of six community-based organizations in Georgia awarded funding to help expand access to care for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 8
SYLVESTER, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring six games that were covered on 10/8. (Game of the Week) – Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 0. Terrell County 18, Miller County 13. Crisp County 37, Monroe 20. Dougherty 54, Columbus 24. Cairo 45, Hardaway 14.
valdostatoday.com
LCS provides free shuttle service for Winnersville Classic
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Schools will provide a free shuttle bus service for the Winnersville Classic. According to the Lowndes County Schools Facebook page, a free shuttle service will be provided by Lowndes County Schools for the Winnersville Classic. The shuttle will pick up fans before the game and drop them off after the game ends.
southgatv.com
Making the grade in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, GA – The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022 graduation rates to the public today. Colquitt educators’ commitment to student success helped the district graduate students at a higher rate than the state average. The 2022 Colquitt County School District (CCSD) federally calculated 4-year graduation rate of 87.05% for all students outpaced the state of Georgia’s average graduation rate of 84.1%.
valdostatoday.com
VSU hosts The Haunted Trail for adults
VALDOSTA – VSU’s Campus Recreation hosts The Haunted Trail for adults at the CORE Challenge Course to benefit student learning opportunities. Campus Recreation presents The Haunted Trail from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29 at Valdosta State University’s Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences (CORE) Challenge Course.
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Valdosta vs. Lowndes
There are a few rivalry match-ups that need no introduction. The Winnersville Classic is one of those games. Valdosta travels to Lowndes this year.
Top 10 Games to Watch in Georgia High School Football
10. Fitzgerald (5-0) @ Worth County (6-0) Friday 7:30 p.m. In the four consecutive years that these two teams have faced-off, Fitzgerald has won each match-up with little resistance. But this is easily the best iteration of Worth County in years. In the last four seasons Worth County has averaged ...
valdostaceo.com
Michael Smith on Supporting the United Way Across The Region
Michael Smith is CEO of the Greater Valdosta United Way. He talks about upcoming ways you can give, connect and serve local nonprofits in the coming weeks. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
WALB 10
Valdosta PD enforces curfew for minors
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is warning parents and their kids that they plan to enforce a curfew for minors to help cut down on teen violence. For two weeks straight, children, violence, and guns were all topics of conversation around Valdosta. Now, the Police Department is reinforcing an Official Code of Georgia in hopes of addressing these problems.
valdostaceo.com
SGMC Volunteer Auxiliary Celebrates Service
South Georgia Medical Center Auxiliary recently gathered for a luncheon to install their new Board of Management Officers and recognize members for their volunteer hours. The annual ceremony celebrated achievements for the 2021-2022 year, including 13 new volunteers, 6 fundraisers, and two $1,000 scholarships. The volunteers have contributed nearly 6,000 hours of service in the past year to total more than 2 million hours since the program’s inception. This year, the Auxiliary donated $45,000 to SGMC to help fund various patient care equipment needs.
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Valdosta Mayor and radio host Scott James Matheson talks Herschel Walker
Valdosta Mayor and radio station owner and host Scott James Matheson joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Tuesday to talk about the U.S. Senate campaign of Herschel Walker. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
WALB 10
Colquitt Regional Medical Center building new education center; working to battle staff shortages
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is building a new medical education building to better serve south Georgia’s healthcare. Colquitt Regional’s new medical education building will enhance access to primary care and psychiatry, according to the hospital. Medical experts at Colquitt Regional say they are seeing...
WALB 10
Brooks Co. felon convicted of distributing drugs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County felon was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, was convicted of...
WALB 10
Former Olive Garden employee arrested in Valdosta arson
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A former Olive Garden employee was charged with arson after setting another employee’s car on fire, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Darien Brooks, 27, was arrested for second-degree arson. On Oct. 2, at around 1:15 p.m., Valdosta officers and Valdosta firefighters responded to Olive...
WALB 10
Funeral arrangements set for Cook Co. fallen deputy
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced that funeral arrangements have been set for Captain Terry Arnold, who died of a heart attack earlier this week, after breaking up a school fight at Cook County High. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:00...
wfxl.com
Procession held to escort fallen Cook County deputy back to Adel
Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announce that there will be a procession Wednesday escorting Captain Terry Arnold from Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters, in Atlanta, back to Adel. The procession anticipates arriving in Adel around 2:30 p.m., all dependent upon traffic. The escorts will exit...
wfxl.com
2 arrested after Valdosta man fatally shot at The Gables
A man has died following a shooting late Thursday night. Just after 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the The Gables, located in the 1400 block of North St. Augustine Road, after several calls to E911 about a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found citizens providing first...
