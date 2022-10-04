Read full article on original website
Flight attendants to receive longer rest breaks
Washington — A final rule from the Federal Aviation Administration will require airlines to provide flight attendants with at least 10 hours of rest time between days they’re on duty. The previous rest requirement was nine hours. The new rule applies to duty periods of 14 hours or...
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board
Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Finding legitimate work-from-home jobs
What companies offer work from home job positions? What are the best companies to work for?
Pilots strike cancels flights at German carrier Eurowings
BERLIN — A pilots strike at budget airline Eurowings has forced the German carrier to cancel hundreds of flights Thursday. The Lufthansa subsidiary said about half of its 500 daily flights would be nixed, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. German airports are heavily affected, but also others such as Stockholm, Prague and Mallorca.
Amazon sues Washington state regulators, alleging Constitutional violation in warehouse safety case
Amazon sued the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) on Monday, asking a federal judge to declare that the state’s process for addressing allegations of serious workplace safety problems violates the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment. The dispute stems from a citation...
Revised ‘Dreamers’ program to get another review by court
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge in...
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13 as of Oct. 2, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
Haaland: US expanding Native American massacre site
DENVER — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to t he massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA.. — For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine. “We’re so glad to do it together," said Anna Kikina, Russia’s...
US vows to supply green-fuel-laggard Japan with bioethanol
TOKYO — U.S. officials are touting bioethanol in Japan, which trails other nations on using the green fuel made from corn and other crops. The U.S. is a top grower of corn, and an embassy official said the U.S. would be “a reliable supplier” of bioethanol. “American...
Minority and independent truckers challenge hair testing for drugs
A drug-screening proposal that would raise the bar for thousands of truck drivers seeking work is getting strong pushback from independent and minority drivers. An exemption request, filed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in August by 11 major trucking companies, would effectively require that hair test results used by those companies to screen drivers for drug abuse be reported in the FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. Those results would then be available to any trucking company accessing the database for information on driver applicants.
Texas Women Fill Trucking Labor Gaps
Recently the United States has experienced a shortage of truck drivers, putting further stress on an already strained supply chain. In the past year alone, the country has been short about 80,000 truckers, who are needed to transport food and other vital goods as the supply chain tries to recuperate.
Sri Lanka begins crucial debt restructuring talks with China
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA — Sri Lanka’s president said Thursday his government has started debt restructuring discussions with China, an important step toward finalizing an International Monetary Fund rescue of the island nation from a severe economic crisis. President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Thursday that initial talks will...
New survey suggests little progress against U.S. teen vaping
NEW YORK — The latest government study on teen vaping suggests there's been little progress in keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of kids. The data seems to show more high school students vaping, with 14% saying they had done so recently, according to survey results released Thursday. In last year's survey, about 11% said they had vaped recently.
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaska island
JUNEAU, ALASKA — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a Murkowski spokesperson,...
EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect oil prices, inflation?
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
US applications for jobless benefits increased last week
WASHINGTON — More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the largest number in four months, but the labor market remains strong in the face of persistent inflation and a slowing overall U.S. economy. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 1 rose by 29,000 to 219,000, the Labor...
U.S. to provide $240 million new assistance for migrants across Americas
LIMA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United States will provide $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
U.S. adds China's BGI Genomics and drone maker DJI to investment ban
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S Defense Department added more Chinese companies, including drone maker DJI Technology and surveillance equipment maker Zhejiang Dahua Technology (002236.SZ), to a blacklist that subjects them to an investment ban for Americans.
