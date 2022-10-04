ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Flight attendants to receive longer rest breaks

Washington — A final rule from the Federal Aviation Administration will require airlines to provide flight attendants with at least 10 hours of rest time between days they’re on duty. The previous rest requirement was nine hours. The new rule applies to duty periods of 14 hours or...
LABOR ISSUES
Upworthy

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
WRAL News

Pilots strike cancels flights at German carrier Eurowings

BERLIN — A pilots strike at budget airline Eurowings has forced the German carrier to cancel hundreds of flights Thursday. The Lufthansa subsidiary said about half of its 500 daily flights would be nixed, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. German airports are heavily affected, but also others such as Stockholm, Prague and Mallorca.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WRAL News

At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says

At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to an analysis released Thursday. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13 as of Oct. 2, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

Haaland: US expanding Native American massacre site

DENVER — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to t he massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
COLORADO STATE
WRAL News

Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA.. — For the first time in 20 years, a Russian cosmonaut rocketed from the U.S. on Wednesday, launching to the International Space Station alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts despite tensions over the war in Ukraine. “We’re so glad to do it together," said Anna Kikina, Russia’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WRAL News

US vows to supply green-fuel-laggard Japan with bioethanol

TOKYO — U.S. officials are touting bioethanol in Japan, which trails other nations on using the green fuel made from corn and other crops. The U.S. is a top grower of corn, and an embassy official said the U.S. would be “a reliable supplier” of bioethanol. “American...
WORLD
freightwaves.com

Minority and independent truckers challenge hair testing for drugs

A drug-screening proposal that would raise the bar for thousands of truck drivers seeking work is getting strong pushback from independent and minority drivers. An exemption request, filed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in August by 11 major trucking companies, would effectively require that hair test results used by those companies to screen drivers for drug abuse be reported in the FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. Those results would then be available to any trucking company accessing the database for information on driver applicants.
INDUSTRY
dallasexpress.com

Texas Women Fill Trucking Labor Gaps

Recently the United States has experienced a shortage of truck drivers, putting further stress on an already strained supply chain. In the past year alone, the country has been short about 80,000 truckers, who are needed to transport food and other vital goods as the supply chain tries to recuperate.
TEXAS STATE
WRAL News

Sri Lanka begins crucial debt restructuring talks with China

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA — Sri Lanka’s president said Thursday his government has started debt restructuring discussions with China, an important step toward finalizing an International Monetary Fund rescue of the island nation from a severe economic crisis. President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Thursday that initial talks will...
WORLD
WRAL News

New survey suggests little progress against U.S. teen vaping

NEW YORK — The latest government study on teen vaping suggests there's been little progress in keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of kids. The data seems to show more high school students vaping, with 14% saying they had done so recently, according to survey results released Thursday. In last year's survey, about 11% said they had vaped recently.
MENTAL HEALTH
WRAL News

2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaska island

JUNEAU, ALASKA — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a Murkowski spokesperson,...
ALASKA STATE
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect oil prices, inflation?

FRANKFURT, GERMANY — Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

US applications for jobless benefits increased last week

WASHINGTON — More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the largest number in four months, but the labor market remains strong in the face of persistent inflation and a slowing overall U.S. economy. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 1 rose by 29,000 to 219,000, the Labor...
BUSINESS
