ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot during robbery in south Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot last night during a robbery in south Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Marbourne Avenue just after 10:15 p.m. on October 6 for a report of a shooting. Officers say they found a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man wanted for assault, outstanding warrants arrested

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man wanted for assault with a handgun, multiple outstanding warrants, in Baltimore City, was arrested Thursday. Maryland State Police partnered with other local and federal law enforcement agencies to arrest the man, identified as 30-year-old Devery Dion Jackson. Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshals...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Silver Spring, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in Fredrick County crash identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Frederick County Police Department identified the victim killed in a pedestrian-involved crash, Friday. According to police, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash involving two pedestrians near Hillcrest Drive in Frederick City. A 2022 Kawasaki Ninja...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 men shot in Northwest DC Thursday afternoon; police search for suspects

WASHINGTON (7News) — Four men were shot Thursday in Northwest Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said, just blocks away from Union Station. Officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest just after 1 p.m., First District Commander Tasha Bryant said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Johnson
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in shoulder outside Lexington Market, city police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot was shot in the shoulder Thursday outside Lexington Market in downtown Baltimore, city police said. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Lexington Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 24-year-old who had been shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fight outside school briefly puts Perry Hall High on lockdown, police say

PERRY HALL, Md. (WBFF) — Perry Hall High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police broke up a fight behind the school, Baltimore County police said. Sgt. Gladys Brown, a spokeswoman for the department, said all students have been dismissed from the school safety. She said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PERRY HALL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a woman was shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore last night. Police say they were called to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road just after 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a 32-year-old woman who had been shot....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 dead, 2 others injured within an hour overnight, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that two people are dead and two others are injured in two separate incidents in Baltimore overnight. Just after 1 a.m., police were called to a home the 1400 block of North Central Avenue in east Baltimore. When officers arrived, they say they found a 43-year-old man who had been stabbed, according to investigators.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#High Rise#Castle Boulevard#Christian
foxbaltimore.com

Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police seek public's help to identify suspect in northeast shooting investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect connected to a shooting in northeast Baltimore in August. Detectives investigating the incident have a photo of the suspect, pictured above, who they believe is involved in the shooting in the Frankford neighborhood in northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
foxbaltimore.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder, possession of explosives

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick man was sentenced for murder and possession of explosives, Friday. According to a news release, 20-year-old Joshua Eckenrode, was sentenced in Frederick County Circuit Court to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended on one count of first-degree murder and a consecutive 51 year sentence on a multiple count indictment for possession of a destructive device, possession of explosives without a license and related weapon charges.
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

29-year-old man shot, wounded in broad daylight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in Northeast Baltimore just before 9 a.m. According to police, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 3000 block of Pinewood Wednesday morning. Once on scene, officers observed a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy