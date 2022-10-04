Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County veteran officer suspended, charged with DUI, other traffic charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County was administratively suspended with pay after driving under the influence. According to police, at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in a parking lot at 575 East Ordnance Road in Glen Burnie. Once on the scene, officers located...
Man shot during robbery in south Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot last night during a robbery in south Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they responded to the 2500 block of Marbourne Avenue just after 10:15 p.m. on October 6 for a report of a shooting. Officers say they found a...
Man wanted for assault, outstanding warrants arrested
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man wanted for assault with a handgun, multiple outstanding warrants, in Baltimore City, was arrested Thursday. Maryland State Police partnered with other local and federal law enforcement agencies to arrest the man, identified as 30-year-old Devery Dion Jackson. Maryland State Police and the U.S. Marshals...
CAPTURED | Fugitive sought in love story turned attempted murder in custody, officials say
After months on the run, the fugitive wanted in a love story turned case of attempted murder is now in custody. Samal Chavis, 38, of Baltimore was arrested and taken into custody during a warrant sweep in Baltimore, the US Marshals Service confirmed. Chavis was featured on Maryland's Most Wanted...
Pedestrian killed in Fredrick County crash identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Frederick County Police Department identified the victim killed in a pedestrian-involved crash, Friday. According to police, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash involving two pedestrians near Hillcrest Drive in Frederick City. A 2022 Kawasaki Ninja...
4 men shot in Northwest DC Thursday afternoon; police search for suspects
WASHINGTON (7News) — Four men were shot Thursday in Northwest Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said, just blocks away from Union Station. Officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest just after 1 p.m., First District Commander Tasha Bryant said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
14-year-old girl charged after pulling knife inside Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A 14-year-old girl is charged after she allegedly pulled a knife during a fight inside Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland Friday. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, School Resource Officer Deputy 1st Class Dustin Turner saw two girls fighting in the school cafeteria.
Man shot in shoulder outside Lexington Market, city police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot was shot in the shoulder Thursday outside Lexington Market in downtown Baltimore, city police said. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Lexington Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 24-year-old who had been shot.
Fight outside school briefly puts Perry Hall High on lockdown, police say
PERRY HALL, Md. (WBFF) — Perry Hall High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police broke up a fight behind the school, Baltimore County police said. Sgt. Gladys Brown, a spokeswoman for the department, said all students have been dismissed from the school safety. She said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a woman was shot in the leg in northwest Baltimore last night. Police say they were called to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road just after 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a 32-year-old woman who had been shot....
2 dead, 2 others injured within an hour overnight, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that two people are dead and two others are injured in two separate incidents in Baltimore overnight. Just after 1 a.m., police were called to a home the 1400 block of North Central Avenue in east Baltimore. When officers arrived, they say they found a 43-year-old man who had been stabbed, according to investigators.
Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
Police seek public's help to identify suspect in northeast shooting investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect connected to a shooting in northeast Baltimore in August. Detectives investigating the incident have a photo of the suspect, pictured above, who they believe is involved in the shooting in the Frankford neighborhood in northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.
Parent arrested, accused of assaulting students at Mervo High School, say officials
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officials with Baltimore City Schools say a parent was arrested after assaulting students at Mervo High School. Investigators say the assault happened on October 6. School officials say a student was having a conflict with other students and let her parent in through an unauthorized door...
Fire at Silver Spring apartment complex displaces 16 adults, 5 five kids, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Over 20 people have been displaced after a fire consumed a Silver Spring, Md. apartment building Wednesday night, according to fire officials. Pete Piringer, Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said crews got a call about a fire at Glenmont Circle around...
What's driving the drop in Baltimore homicides? Police commissioner explains
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a mostly violent year, Baltimore in September saw the fewest homicides in a single month in more than a year. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison spoke Thursday about what's driving the recent dip in gun violence in an interview with WBAL radio. "It's a combination...
Man sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder, possession of explosives
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick man was sentenced for murder and possession of explosives, Friday. According to a news release, 20-year-old Joshua Eckenrode, was sentenced in Frederick County Circuit Court to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended on one count of first-degree murder and a consecutive 51 year sentence on a multiple count indictment for possession of a destructive device, possession of explosives without a license and related weapon charges.
Baltimore man seriously wounds 2 squeegee kids after mom robbed in app scam, documents say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man, who was arrested on attempted murder charges last month, targeted his victims because he thought the squeegee kids stole from his mother using a cash-app scam, according to the charging documents. Zhamiel Dixon is accused of wounding a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old...
29-year-old man shot, wounded in broad daylight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in Northeast Baltimore just before 9 a.m. According to police, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 3000 block of Pinewood Wednesday morning. Once on scene, officers observed a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
