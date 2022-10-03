ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WUSA9

Police: Mall shooting suspect arrested, charged with murder

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — After nearly two months of searching, police have arrested a 33-year-old murder suspect, wanted in connection to to a deadly shooting that happened at the Mall at Prince George's in August. Prince George's County Police announced Thursday that Stephon Edward Jones was taken into...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 men shot in Northwest DC Thursday afternoon; police search for suspects

WASHINGTON (7News) — Four men were shot Thursday in Northwest Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said, just blocks away from Union Station. Officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest just after 1 p.m., First District Commander Tasha Bryant said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in shoulder outside Lexington Market, city police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot was shot in the shoulder Thursday outside Lexington Market in downtown Baltimore, city police said. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Lexington Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 24-year-old who had been shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville

Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police seek public's help to identify suspect in northeast shooting investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect connected to a shooting in northeast Baltimore in August. Detectives investigating the incident have a photo of the suspect, pictured above, who they believe is involved in the shooting in the Frankford neighborhood in northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA

One dead, 2 injured after motorcycle loses control in Frederick, police say

FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after multiple pedestrians were struck Thursday afternoon in Frederick, Maryland. Frederick City Police tweeted the pedestrians were hit near Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place just after 4:30 p.m. According to a release from police, investigators believe the motorcyclist attempted to pass one vehicle...
FREDERICK, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned

According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
RESTON, VA
NBC Washington

2 Dead in Tysons Corner Crash That Shut Down Leesburg Pike: Police

Two people are dead after a crash linked to speeding early Thursday in Tysons, Virginia, police said. A single car crashed on eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County police said. Speed is believed to have been a factor, according to the preliminary investigation. Video from the...
TYSONS, VA
NBC Washington

Maryland Man Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl That Killed Mother of 3

A Maryland man was sentenced to 9-and-a-half years in federal prison for selling a 34-year-old Montgomery County woman the dose of fentanyl that killed her. Debbie Coldsmith left the federal courthouse in Greenbelt surrounded by a group of Maryland mothers who have lost children to overdoses – most from fentanyl.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Man Tried to Rape Woman Outside Chantilly Library: Police

A woman trying to go to a library in Chantilly, Virginia, survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape, authorities say. The woman headed to the Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road on Monday, Sept. 26 but found that it was still closed, court documents say. A man confronted her outside,...
CHANTILLY, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Fight outside school briefly puts Perry Hall High on lockdown, police say

PERRY HALL, Md. (WBFF) — Perry Hall High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police broke up a fight behind the school, Baltimore County police said. Sgt. Gladys Brown, a spokeswoman for the department, said all students have been dismissed from the school safety. She said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PERRY HALL, MD

