Police: Mall shooting suspect arrested, charged with murder
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — After nearly two months of searching, police have arrested a 33-year-old murder suspect, wanted in connection to to a deadly shooting that happened at the Mall at Prince George's in August. Prince George's County Police announced Thursday that Stephon Edward Jones was taken into...
fox5dc.com
Police searching for murder suspect after Sunday morning shooting in Mount Vernon
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help searching for a wanted murder suspect after a shooting in Mount Vernon on Sunday. Officers were called to the 5800 block of St Gregorys Lane in Mount Vernon around 7 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots.
$10K Reward Offered To Identify Maryland Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher
Police are attempting to identify a suspect who attempted to steal a victim's purse inside of a Montgomery County Chick-fil-A back in March, authorities say. The suspect reportedly walked into the restaurant on Saturday, March 26 around 8 a.m., and snatched the victim's purse and ran off, according to Montgomery County police.
rockvillenights.com
Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
foxbaltimore.com
4 men shot in Northwest DC Thursday afternoon; police search for suspects
WASHINGTON (7News) — Four men were shot Thursday in Northwest Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said, just blocks away from Union Station. Officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest just after 1 p.m., First District Commander Tasha Bryant said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Video shows good Samaritans tackle gunman during shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police said he was tackled by good Samaritans who were trying to stop a shooting. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting on Oct. 1 and found a man bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police said that the suspect, identified as Marcus Conway, was restrained by multiple witnesses at the scene.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in shoulder outside Lexington Market, city police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot was shot in the shoulder Thursday outside Lexington Market in downtown Baltimore, city police said. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Lexington Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 24-year-old who had been shot.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
rockvillenights.com
Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville
Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
foxbaltimore.com
Police seek public's help to identify suspect in northeast shooting investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect connected to a shooting in northeast Baltimore in August. Detectives investigating the incident have a photo of the suspect, pictured above, who they believe is involved in the shooting in the Frankford neighborhood in northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.
WJLA
Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
mocoshow.com
Update: Detectives Investigate Beall Ave. and Upton St. Fatality; Victim’s Identity Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatality that occurred in the early morning of October 4, 2022, in the area of Beall Avenue and Upton Street. At approximately 6:33 a.m., officers from the Rockville City Police Department and Fire/Rescue...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police video: Witnesses restrain suspect, take away gun in Silver Spring shooting
Several witnesses to an apparent shooting Saturday in Silver Spring knocked the gun away from the alleged shooter and then restrained him until officers arrived, according to Montgomery County police. Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, of Hyattsville has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and other charges after police say he...
WUSA
One dead, 2 injured after motorcycle loses control in Frederick, police say
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after multiple pedestrians were struck Thursday afternoon in Frederick, Maryland. Frederick City Police tweeted the pedestrians were hit near Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place just after 4:30 p.m. According to a release from police, investigators believe the motorcyclist attempted to pass one vehicle...
Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned
According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
NBC Washington
2 Dead in Tysons Corner Crash That Shut Down Leesburg Pike: Police
Two people are dead after a crash linked to speeding early Thursday in Tysons, Virginia, police said. A single car crashed on eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County police said. Speed is believed to have been a factor, according to the preliminary investigation. Video from the...
NBC Washington
Maryland Man Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl That Killed Mother of 3
A Maryland man was sentenced to 9-and-a-half years in federal prison for selling a 34-year-old Montgomery County woman the dose of fentanyl that killed her. Debbie Coldsmith left the federal courthouse in Greenbelt surrounded by a group of Maryland mothers who have lost children to overdoses – most from fentanyl.
NBC Washington
Man Tried to Rape Woman Outside Chantilly Library: Police
A woman trying to go to a library in Chantilly, Virginia, survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape, authorities say. The woman headed to the Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road on Monday, Sept. 26 but found that it was still closed, court documents say. A man confronted her outside,...
foxbaltimore.com
Fight outside school briefly puts Perry Hall High on lockdown, police say
PERRY HALL, Md. (WBFF) — Perry Hall High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police broke up a fight behind the school, Baltimore County police said. Sgt. Gladys Brown, a spokeswoman for the department, said all students have been dismissed from the school safety. She said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
