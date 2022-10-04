Once again, the Christmas season is approaching and not all children this year will take part in a celebration with their own families. A child who has been taken out of abusive or neglectful homes may be sharing Christmas with a family of strangers. Many of these children may wonder if Santa Claus has received their new address and if he will be bringing gifts to them. This year, there are more than 770 children in the Upper Cumberland who are in state’s custody and approximately 57 of those children are from DeKalb County and they need your help.

DEKALB COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO