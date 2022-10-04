ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Vanderbilt doctors predict early and severe flu season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors say flu season is starting early this year, and it’s already hitting one population hard. Doctors say this is the earliest we tend to see the flu season start, but it’s not uncommon. Adolescents, specifically teenagers, come down with it the most.
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day October 29

Prescription drugs are a common cause of accidental poisonings and should not be kept around if they’re no longer needed. Leftover prescription opioid painkillers, in particular, pose a risk for addiction and overdoses. According to a National Survey on Drug Use and Health, “a majority of abused prescription drugs...
ALEXANDRIA, TN
WSMV

21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning. A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian. “You heard the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, TN
Government
City
Smithville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Smithville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
County
Dekalb County, TN
Pride Publishing

Restore Re-Entry Court hosts Expungement/Legal Clinic￼

The Restore Re-Entry Court is hosting its 3rd Quarter – Expungement/Legal Clinic, Indigency Docket & Resource Fair, on Saturday, October 15, at 9 am. The event will be held at the Bordeaux-North Community Justice Center at the McGruder Family Resource Center, 2013 25th Avenue North, Nashville, Tenn. 37218. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
pethelpful.com

Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn

Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiropractic#Opioids#Chronic Pain#Back Pain#Cdc#Medical Services#General Health#Americans
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Elizabeth Green

Elizabeth Green will celebrate her 90th birthday this month; however, based on her lengthy list of community endeavors, it would be safe to say age hasn’t slowed her down. “God is good,” Green said. To start, Green is the secretary of Immanuel Baptist Church’s Golden Gems, a...
LEBANON, TN
wjle.com

DeKalb Foster Children Need Help During the Holidays

Once again, the Christmas season is approaching and not all children this year will take part in a celebration with their own families. A child who has been taken out of abusive or neglectful homes may be sharing Christmas with a family of strangers. Many of these children may wonder if Santa Claus has received their new address and if he will be bringing gifts to them. This year, there are more than 770 children in the Upper Cumberland who are in state’s custody and approximately 57 of those children are from DeKalb County and they need your help.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy