WSMV
Vanderbilt doctors predict early and severe flu season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors say flu season is starting early this year, and it’s already hitting one population hard. Doctors say this is the earliest we tend to see the flu season start, but it’s not uncommon. Adolescents, specifically teenagers, come down with it the most.
wjle.com
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day October 29
Prescription drugs are a common cause of accidental poisonings and should not be kept around if they’re no longer needed. Leftover prescription opioid painkillers, in particular, pose a risk for addiction and overdoses. According to a National Survey on Drug Use and Health, “a majority of abused prescription drugs...
Expungement clinic in Wilson County helps people get a fresh start
Lawyers, judges, and employees with the Circuit Court Clerk's office came together in Wilson County to help people with the process of getting their record cleared.
WSMV
21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning. A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian. “You heard the...
Pride Publishing
Restore Re-Entry Court hosts Expungement/Legal Clinic￼
The Restore Re-Entry Court is hosting its 3rd Quarter – Expungement/Legal Clinic, Indigency Docket & Resource Fair, on Saturday, October 15, at 9 am. The event will be held at the Bordeaux-North Community Justice Center at the McGruder Family Resource Center, 2013 25th Avenue North, Nashville, Tenn. 37218. The...
fox17.com
TBI reports new age progressions of Tennessee kids who have decade-long active AMBER alert
For more than a decade now, two Tennessee children still have active AMBER alerts after they disappeared after a house fire. On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said they have new age progressions to share of Chloie Leverett and Gage Daniel, the half-siblings whose remains were never found after the fire, according to TBI.
chattanoogacw.com
School leaders, parents in Tennessee clash over teachers displaying 'safe space' stickers
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Teachers in Wilson County, Tennessee want 'safe space' stickers to stay, but at a recent meeting, one school board member said that decision should be one school leaders should make. Right now, it's up to individual principals within the district to decide what can or...
pethelpful.com
Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn
Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
McMinnville nonprofit builds tiny homes to help homeless back on their feet
In an effort to combat homelessness in their town, a group of friends in McMinnville formed the nonprofit HOME and build a tiny home community to offer homeless residents a temporary "hand up."
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Elizabeth Green
Elizabeth Green will celebrate her 90th birthday this month; however, based on her lengthy list of community endeavors, it would be safe to say age hasn’t slowed her down. “God is good,” Green said. To start, Green is the secretary of Immanuel Baptist Church’s Golden Gems, a...
wjle.com
DeKalb Foster Children Need Help During the Holidays
Once again, the Christmas season is approaching and not all children this year will take part in a celebration with their own families. A child who has been taken out of abusive or neglectful homes may be sharing Christmas with a family of strangers. Many of these children may wonder if Santa Claus has received their new address and if he will be bringing gifts to them. This year, there are more than 770 children in the Upper Cumberland who are in state’s custody and approximately 57 of those children are from DeKalb County and they need your help.
WSMV
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
Hendersonville check fraud investigation leads to kidnapping, human trafficking charges
As the case unfolded, in addition to Tennessee, the suspects were accused of doing similar crimes in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Illinois, according to police.
Gas price spike could hit Tennessee harder, expert says
Tennessee saw a spike in gas prices after OPEC plus announced it's slashing oil production by two million barrels a day.
Middle Tennessee cities issue burn bans as dry stretch continues
Dry conditions, low humidity, and wind are a perfect recipe to spark a fire, prompting several cities across Middle Tennessee to place bans on burning.
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
Midnight Mischief: Seniors in Portland toilet roll the mayors home
A few seniors in Portland, Tennessee got into some midnight mischief recently! While sitting around the table at Front Porch Senior Living, these four were talking about "rolling yards".
WSMV
Local non-profit organization receives $4.5 million from Mayor Cooper’s homeless plan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community Care Fellowship (CCF), a non-profit organization that has served Nashville’s unhoused and socially displaced for more than 40 years, has received $4.5 million in funding from Metro Nashville. It was approved during Metro Nashville’s October Council Meeting. The funding comes as part of...
I-24 projects aim to improve commute between Murfreesboro, Nashville
Drivers who use Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville are no strangers to its daily challenges.
WSMV
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
