Joe Bussard
Otis Spann
Memphis Slim
All-Time Favorite Classic Rock Songs (Opinion)

Do you love the feeling of headbanging to some killer rock music? There's nothing quite like it. The adrenaline rush, the sense of empowerment, it's all intoxicating. Retro jukebox for playing classic rock and roll.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
Stereogum

BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)

Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
Billboard

Chartbreaker: How Katy Nichole ‘Found a Purpose’ Amid Her Darkest Days — and Led Her to a Record-Setting Hit

When Katy Nichole first teased what would become her breakthrough hit, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” it was a far cry from the completed product that has since set records on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs and Christian Airplay charts. In August 2021, after a writing session with songwriters Ethan Hulse and David Spencer, Nichole posted a brief video on TikTok of herself singing the lyrics, “I pray that a breakthrough would happen today/ I pray miracles over your life in Jesus’ name.” Overnight, the clip went viral — earning 1.9 million views to date — but it presented her with...
Variety

The Mars Volta Reunite, Finding Rich New Textures in Their Frenetic Prog Rock: Concert Review

“Don’t you pretend that I’m not alive” were the first words whispered by the Mars Volta vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s during the group’s reunion stop in New York City on Sept. 29. The tour, in support of a new self-titled record that marks the end of a decade-long hiatus for the Texas rockers, is a reminder not only that the group itself is back but keenly aware of their legacy as a taut, adventurous live act ready to blend genres at a breakneck pace. Their first four records, especially their beloved 2003 studio debut “De-Loused in the Comatorium,” have been a gateway...
Guitar World Magazine

How to play blues like the early electric guitar masters

When the guitar ‘went electric’, its potential as a solo or featured instrument – especially in a band context – blew wide open. A new breed of players, including John Lee Hooker, Hubert Sumlin and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, began to exploit these different possibilities and sounds, which were later built upon further by Chuck Berry, Buddy Guy and Jimi Hendrix.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Stereogum

Dan Drohan & Andrew VanWyngarden – “Slow To Remember”

Last month, drummer and composer Dan Drohan teamed up with MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden for their debut collaborative track, “For Sake,” which they created during a series of recording sessions that started in 2020. Today, they’re back with another team-up, the syrupy, spacey instrumental “Slow To Remember.”
American Songwriter

Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million

The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
soultracks.com

Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song

(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
Rolling Stone

Drummer David Kemper on His Years With Bob Dylan and Jerry Garcia

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features drummer David Kemper. In April 1998, Bob Dylan and his band headed down to South America to open up for the Rolling Stones at soccer stadiums. On the final night of the run, Charlie Watts was...
Marie Claire

Donner Guitars Make Style and Craftsmanship Accessible to Everyone

Music and fashion have always been intimately intertwined, with designers and musicians trading influences and ethos since the dawn of rock and roll. That union was front-row during New York Fashion Week 2022, as iconoclastic brand Private Policy sent models down its runway toting Donner guitars from the Seeker Series DST line of electric guitars, demonstrating how cutting-edge culture has always been led by the marriage of style and substance. Donner guitars were the perfect partner to drive this point home, as a brand offering innovative, industry-leading instruments packed with features to thrill everyone from seasoned musicians to those picking up a guitar for the first time.
