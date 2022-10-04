Read full article on original website
Left for dead: Shelter takes in three dogs found caged in the woods
"Their nails are so overgrown, they are underweight. The two chihuahua males are completely hairless at this point. The female Yorkie has lost half her hair and is matted with what's left," said the shelter.
Suitcase full of puppies found dumped on highway
An animal shelter in North Carolina has said a “good Samaritan” helped save the lives of four puppies abandoned by the side of a road. A “good samaritan” found the puppies in a suitcase near Greensboro, North Carolina, before handing them over to an animal shelter on Saturday.
Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs
A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch
One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon
A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
Dumped terrier siblings need home
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier named Brooks.
Great Dane rescued after spending more than a month stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – More than a month after efforts began, a dog has been rescued from a small island in Clare County. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control and a slew of local volunteers have been working to save a Great Dane named Zaria from an island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake.
14-Year-Old Dog's Heartbreaking Reaction to Being Surrendered to the Shelter Has Us Sobbing
Animal rescuers are really, truly heroes. Not only do they witness and save pets from living in deplorable conditions, but they also provide love, patience, and hope when an animal needs it the most. It has to be one of the most difficult--yet rewarding--jobs on the planet. We'd like to...
Death of 7-year-old Kentucky boy in foster care is ruled a homicide; 2 workers fired
A 7-year-old Kentucky boy died by suffocating at a children’s treatment and foster care facility in July, and the manner of death was a homicide, the coroner has ruled. Ja’Ceon Terry was in the care of Brooklawn in Louisville, a center for children with mental and behavioral needs, when he died July 17.
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
Video of Puppy Rescued From One of the 'Worst Puppy Mills' in Missouri Is a Huge Wake-Up Call
TikTok user @greatplainsspca, a no-kill animal shelter out of Kansas City, Missouri, recently shared a clip that has us heartbroken. The shelter was, luckily, able to step in and help five dogs that were saved from one of the worst puppy mills in Missouri. But the video also serves as a wake-up call.
Meet the man that released dozens of exotic animals to the people of this quiet Ohio city
18 Bengal tigers, 17 lions and eight bears were released to the public of Zanesville, Ohio. In an online post published on October 6, the post of the ‘Zanesville Massacre’ was posted detailing the events that transpired that fateful day. The post has received over 7000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments. So, what is the ‘Zanesville Massacre’?
More than 30 dogs seized in Indiana
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
Dog Found Abandoned at Gas Station: 'She Was Hoping They Would Come Back'
A family who took in a dog found abandoned at a gas station in Louisiana are appealing for help in paying for the pet pooch's much-needed veterinary care. Cody Weishaar and his family were returning from a trip to Florida when they pulled into a gas station at Tallulah, Louisiana, to fill up.
Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'
Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
Cops Search for Dog Mom as Litter of 7 Puppies Abandoned, Woman Charged
A woman has been arrested after a litter of seven puppies were abandoned outside, with the search continuing for their mother, police said. Greenville Police Department, in North Carolina, released a CCTV image after "Good Samaritans" saw the animals being dumped and called it in. A Facebook post, shared Friday,...
Animals shelters are overflowing with pets waiting for new homes
West Valley City's Animal Shelter is full right now, as are state shelters across the state that have a surge of pets waiting for adoption.
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control
These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours.
