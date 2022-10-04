ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suitcase full of puppies found dumped on highway

An animal shelter in North Carolina has said a “good Samaritan” helped save the lives of four puppies abandoned by the side of a road. A “good samaritan” found the puppies in a suitcase near Greensboro, North Carolina, before handing them over to an animal shelter on Saturday.
GREENSBORO, NC
Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs

A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home

Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
DOW, IL
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
More than 30 dogs seized in Indiana

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'

Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
LOUISIANA STATE

