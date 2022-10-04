The young, eager accounting students making their way through Nelson Hall can barely imagine a time when computers were non-existent and taxes were carefully prepared by hand. But that was the world that the late Louise Rackley Hall grew up in. Born in Goldsboro, N.C. in 1911, she was nine years old when the U.S. Congress passed the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote in the United States. She married, had a child, moved to Washington, D.C.and then found her way back to North Carolina with her young son, Winston, following her divorce and took a job at H&R Block helping with tax returns.

