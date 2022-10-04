Read full article on original website
The Spring 2023 Enrollment/Waiver period begins November 1, 2022. Students who do not go online to waive out, or submit verifiable health insurance information will be enrolled automatically in Student Blue, the University sponsored plan, and will be billed $1,352.08 each semester. In general, undergraduates enrolled in 6+ credit hours...
Ahead of Her Time: Louise Rackley Hall and Winston T. Hall Scholarship Honors Memory While Encouraging the Next Generation of Accountants
The young, eager accounting students making their way through Nelson Hall can barely imagine a time when computers were non-existent and taxes were carefully prepared by hand. But that was the world that the late Louise Rackley Hall grew up in. Born in Goldsboro, N.C. in 1911, she was nine years old when the U.S. Congress passed the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote in the United States. She married, had a child, moved to Washington, D.C.and then found her way back to North Carolina with her young son, Winston, following her divorce and took a job at H&R Block helping with tax returns.
