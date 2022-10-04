How can a city reinvent itself without getting stuck in nostalgia for its boom times of the 1950s?. John Henry Schlegel, UB Distinguished Professor and Floyd H. & Hilda L. Hurst Faculty Scholar in the School of Law, takes up that question in thinking about Buffalo’s past and future — and by extension the larger economic trends that have shaped the U.S. economy — in a far-reaching new book.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO