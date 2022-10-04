Read full article on original website
University at Buffalo Reporter
New book looks at Buffalo’s economic past and future
How can a city reinvent itself without getting stuck in nostalgia for its boom times of the 1950s?. John Henry Schlegel, UB Distinguished Professor and Floyd H. & Hilda L. Hurst Faculty Scholar in the School of Law, takes up that question in thinking about Buffalo’s past and future — and by extension the larger economic trends that have shaped the U.S. economy — in a far-reaching new book.
University at Buffalo Reporter
Class of 2013 10th Reunion
The Class of 2013 Reunion events will take place on June 2 and 3, 2023. Tours, Harrington Lecture and Distinguished Alumni Awards Ceremony. Things to Do will be offered and ideas for class include:. Explore Buffalo: Albright Knox, Tours, Martin House, Canalside, Niagara Falls, Baseball game etc.,. Sunday, June 4,...
University at Buffalo Reporter
UB Teacher Residency Program awarded $3.5 million to expand
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo Teacher Residency Program, which has been lauded as a nationwide model for addressing the country’s K-12 teacher shortage, has been awarded $3.5 million to expand its reach in Western New York. The funding, from the U.S. Department of Education’s Supporting Effective...
University at Buffalo Reporter
National award honors UB biochemist for her “transformational leadership” promoting inclusivity in science
BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo biochemist Gabriela K. Popescu, PhD, is an internationally known researcher in neuroscience. She is also an effective advocate for making science a more welcoming and inclusive environment, efforts that have earned her a significant new honor. The Society of General Physiologists (SGP) has...
