Stafford County, VA

Stafford County, VA
Stafford County, VA
WUSA9

2 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a crash in Fairfax County and police believe speed was a factor. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 7 were in the area while the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. Traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. At last check, two eastbound lanes had been reopened as of 7 a.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
MANASSAS, VA
NBC New York

Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From a Virginia Jail

An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Mechanicsville Man Busted With Altered Shotgun, Cocaine, Sheriff's Office Says

A man asleep at the wheel in a car parked at a Maryland gas station was busted with drugs and an illegal shotgun, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office. Mechanicsville resident Alexander Wayne Pope, 28, is facing drug and weapon charges in St. Mary’s County after being caught during a welfare check with a defaced shotgun and cocaine, officials announced on Monday, Oct. 3.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
WJLA

Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday

MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
MCLEAN, VA
NBC Washington

Man Tried to Rape Woman Outside Chantilly Library: Police

A woman trying to go to a library in Chantilly, Virginia, survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape, authorities say. The woman headed to the Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road on Monday, Sept. 26 but found that it was still closed, court documents say. A man confronted her outside,...
CHANTILLY, VA
WUSA9

Attorney explains a Felony Vehicle Stop

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — After a viral video of a young Virginia mother being pulled over by Fairfax County Police has gone viral. A lot of people are asking questions about what is a 'felony vehicle stop'. On Monday, we asked Fairfax County Police this question, it’s the reason they...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned

According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
RESTON, VA

