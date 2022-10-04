Read full article on original website
Police looking for man who allegedly hitched ride while running from officers
Officers with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office are continuing their search for a man wanted for multiple crimes, including felony drug possession, after he allegedly hitched a ride with a stranger while on the run from police.
Spotsylvania Sheriff looking for check fraud suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman they say is wanted on suspicion of check fraud.
wfxrtv.com
Police: Man leads officers on chase in Virginia, opens fire; officer shoots back
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took a man into custody Thursday night after he led officers on a chase from Arlington County into Fairfax County where he opened fire on police and one officer fired back. Police said officers in Arlington County pulled over...
Volatile Maryland Assault Suspect Urinates On Jail Floor, Exposes Herself To Officers: Sheriff
An assault suspect made things worse for herself in Maryland when she became combative and disruptive to corrections officers after being taken into custody in St. Mary's County, the sheriff’s office said. California resident Laitesha Jonelle Jones, 30, is in hot water with the law after a strange scene...
Suspected Drug User In PWC Wanted After Escaping, Fleeing From Arresting Officers: Police
A wanted man pulled a fast one on police officers attempting to arrest him in Prince William County when he escaped custody and was able to run away from custody, authorities announced. Woodbridge resident Isaiah Dimitri Hall, 25, is at large after making his great escape from members of the...
Man wanted for felonies leaves traffic stop in Dumfries, police searching
Prince William County officers are looking for a man wanted for multiple felonies after he left a traffic stop in Dumfries on Wednesday evening.
Fredericksburg Police seeking to identify Kohl’s shoplifting suspects
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say shoplifted from a Kohl's in the Central Park area.
WJLA
Police chase spans 2 Va. counties, suspect opens fire on officers: Officials
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A wanted suspect is in custody after Arlington police say a suspect gave chase across two neighboring Virginia counties and fired a number of shots at officers. Police said Ricardo Singleton, 27, fired "several rounds" at uniformed officers with a semi-automatic pistol with an extended...
2 killed in Fairfax Co. crash, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a crash in Fairfax County and police believe speed was a factor. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road. Eastbound lanes of Route 7 were in the area while the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team investigates. Traffic is being diverted at Gosnell Road. At last check, two eastbound lanes had been reopened as of 7 a.m.
fox5dc.com
Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
Laptop stolen from Prince William man by supposed buyers in armed robbery
Police are currently looking for two suspects whom they say may have been involved in an armed robbery in Woodbridge during which a laptop was stolen.
fox5dc.com
Police searching for murder suspect after Sunday morning shooting in Mount Vernon
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help searching for a wanted murder suspect after a shooting in Mount Vernon on Sunday. Officers were called to the 5800 block of St Gregorys Lane in Mount Vernon around 7 a.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots.
NBC New York
Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From a Virginia Jail
An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
VIDEO: Bystanders Disarm and Detain Shooting Suspect Trying To Shoot Victim In Head
A Hyattsville man has been arrested and charged for a shooting earlier this month in Silver Spring after good samaritans were able to detain him until police arrived, authorities say. Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, was restrained by witnesses after shooting a man in the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane...
Mechanicsville Man Busted With Altered Shotgun, Cocaine, Sheriff's Office Says
A man asleep at the wheel in a car parked at a Maryland gas station was busted with drugs and an illegal shotgun, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office. Mechanicsville resident Alexander Wayne Pope, 28, is facing drug and weapon charges in St. Mary’s County after being caught during a welfare check with a defaced shotgun and cocaine, officials announced on Monday, Oct. 3.
WJLA
Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
NBC Washington
Man Tried to Rape Woman Outside Chantilly Library: Police
A woman trying to go to a library in Chantilly, Virginia, survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape, authorities say. The woman headed to the Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road on Monday, Sept. 26 but found that it was still closed, court documents say. A man confronted her outside,...
Attorney explains a Felony Vehicle Stop
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — After a viral video of a young Virginia mother being pulled over by Fairfax County Police has gone viral. A lot of people are asking questions about what is a 'felony vehicle stop'. On Monday, we asked Fairfax County Police this question, it’s the reason they...
Police: Theft suspect knocked cyclist over, stole bike
According to police, officers responded to the 7400 block of Barbados Lane in the Manassas area at around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 30 for a report of a robbery. It was determined that a 55-year-old man was riding his bicycle when he was approached from behind and knocked off his bike.
Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned
According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
