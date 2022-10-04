Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.Rooted ExpeditionsMaggie Valley, NC
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
When will fall colors peak in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The mornings are getting crisp, and the days are getting shorter. That means it's fall in North Carolina. Some trees have started to change, but most are still green. We're beginning to see some signs that good color is showing up on schedule in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
cbs17
Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
WLOS.com
$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
WYFF4.com
Wawa announces plans to open new locations in Georgia, North Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The popular gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stations to Southern and Coastal Georgia, as well as North Carolina, by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and, based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years.
country1037fm.com
The ‘Coziest Restaurant In North Carolina’ Is One of My Personal Favorites
I am thrilled to find that a little tucked away restaurant near Boone, North Carolina has just been named the coziest. My husband Rick and I stumbled on to it last fall. This is exciting. The only problem is, now everyone is going to know about it. We decided at...
What are the coolest things made in North Carolina? 2 from the Triad top the list
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two of the coolest things made in North Carolina are in fact products from Greensboro that both took off in 2015. One of them may not surprise you: The HondaJet, that popular personal jet, finished second in competition among Medium-to-Large Businesses. But the city has the winner among Small Businesses: the […]
WBTV
Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change
More information is under development at this time. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women across our area. The event has become the single-largest agricultural fair in North Carolina. A Statesville highschool student was assaulted. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Camden McClain, a freshman, says it happened when he...
counton2.com
Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
my40.tv
Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
WCNC
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Is Home to One of the Best “Castles” in America
Have you ever dreamed about what it is like to be a princess/prince? Or maybe even straight to king/queen? A North Carolina mansion is one of the most dazzling castles in America. Honestly, growing up I always thought castles were homes in forests somewhere around the world. Never did I really think I would be close to or even see a castle in person. They just always seemed like such a part of a fantasy we had as children. I guess I was wrong with that one.
FOX Carolina
Bear safety tips as sightings in Upstate continue to grow
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may see a bear in your backyard as sightings across the Upstate grow. Officials are giving tips on what to do if you see one. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), bears are able to learn how to live near humans but sightings will continue as more people move to the Upstate area officials call “bear country”.
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this North Carolina Train Ride
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the gorgeous Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
Smoky Mountain News
Tribe begins $275 million expansion at Murphy casino
One day after the seven-year anniversary of the Valley River Casino’s grand opening just outside of Murphy, tribal officials and casino executives gathered under a bluebird sky Thursday, Sept. 29, to break ground on an expansion project whose budget is more than double that of the initial construction. “The...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
bassmaster.com
5 things to watch at Lake Hartwell
Anglers will have plenty of options this week at the final St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open at Lake Hartwell presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Opening the year by crowning Jason Christie as Bassmaster Classic champion, Hartwell has had one of its most productive years in memory. After a couple of...
