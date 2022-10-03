ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

AZFamily

Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson

I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
TUCSON, AZ
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Phoenix, Arizona

Got an extra day or two in Arizona’s biggest city? Bulk out your trip with some of the best day trips from Phoenix, AZ. From historic towns and cities to wild and open spaces ready to explore, the area around Phoenix is bursting with great side trips. Strap on...
PHOENIX, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants In Payson, AZ

We’ve put together a list of the best restaurants in Payson, Arizona, so you can enjoy a great meal no matter what your budget or taste buds may be. Whether you’re looking for a casual dining experience or a more upscale option, there’s sure to be something on this list that will suit your needs. You can rest assured that you’ll be getting a good meal at a reasonable price no matter where you choose to eat.
PAYSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

It’s for sale, and it’s a butte

Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fill Your Weekend With Food And Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

Fun events abound in metro Phoenix this weekend. It's First Friday, so the monthly crowds are set to take over the downtown and Grand Avenue arts districts, and fall farmers' markets are back for your produce-shopping needs. Cultural festivals take center stage this weekend, as Valley residents and visitors are...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Metro Phoenix ranks No. 3 among most cooled down housing markets

New home buyers are becoming more cautious. Rising mortgage rates and declining home sales have signaled the end of a hot housing market that has plagued buyers for over a year. According to the Census Bureau, home sales are down almost 18% since January 2022. However, some areas have cooled more than others. So, which housing markets have cooled down the most?
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s

See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Award Winning Restaurant Closing

An award winning local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another metro Phoenix restaurant has fallen by the wayside. While opening such a business always has this fate awaiting it, no restaurant owner follows their dreams assuming it might happen to them. Some restaurants are failed concepts. Others move into the wrong location, struggle with marketing, or simply pull the plug on their business too soon. And then there are those hit with bad luck. Bad luck has had its way with small businesses, specifically restaurants, over the last several years. But good luck or bad, when it’s no longer financially feasible for a restaurant to remain in existence, sometimes there’s nothing left to do but to cut losses and move on.
PHOENIX, AZ
architizer.com

GILBERT REGIONAL PARK // Architekton

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an initial 30-acres of the 272-acre Gilbert Regional Park. The project’s vision, goals, and objectives are to provide recreation amenities in a premiere regional destination with a distinctive identity offering memorable experiences for all. The Landscape Architects and the Town worked together to update the original master plan and bring a destination play experience to the community in Phase 1.
GILBERT, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $5.9 Million Premiere Estate in Peoria has An Epic Outdoor Entertainment Space with A World Class Resort Style Pool

The Estate in Peoria, an absolutely beautiful home on 2.5 acres encompassing a world class resort style pool, water features, hot tub and cabana including fireplace is now available for sale. This home located at 7979 W Expedition Way, Peoria, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jamie L Wong (Phone: 480-688-8808) & Melissa Dierks (Phone: 623-229-0154) at RE/MAX Fine Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Peoria.
PEORIA, AZ
frontdoorsmedia.com

Crosier Fathers and Brothers Celebrate Grand Opening of Holy Cross Priory

The Event: Grand Opening of the Priory of the Holy Cross. Capital Campaign Co-Chairs: Philanthropist Julie Nackard & Armando Contreras, President & CEO of United Cerebral Palsy – National. Notable Moments: The Holy Cross Priory is the new home of the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, who are committed to...
PHOENIX, AZ
ecollegetimes.com

11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month

Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ

