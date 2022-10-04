Shares of Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (DV:TSX.V; DOLLF:OTCQX) rose more than 50% this week over last week on news that it is getting a new large institutional investor. Dolly Varden adds the investor to a stable of big-name backers that includes Hecla Mining Co. and mining financier Eric Sprott. The stock went from CA$0.40 on September 29, 2022, to CA$0.63 two days after the news dropped that its largest shareholder,Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY-T) is selling 7.4% of Dolly Varden’s common shares to the yet unnamed investor.

