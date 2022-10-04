Read full article on original website
Expert Shares Three Stocks He Believes Are of 'Great Value'
Has gold bottomed? It is possible, but it appears today it is retreating from its resistance area. We need a solid break above $1740 for more proof the bottom is in, which would also break the downtrend. A good thing we got stopped out of most of our gold stocks...
Analyst Calls Romanera Project 'A Mine in the Making'
Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO:TSX.V; EMOTF:OTCMKTS; LLJ:FSE) released news Friday morning, September 30, 2022, from this year's drilling at its fully-permitted La Romanera deposit at its 100%-owned Iberian Belt West project (IBW). Emerita had intersected 14.0m grading 4.3% Cu included within 26.8m grading 2.6% Cu at its La Romanera deposit. This...
Biopharma Target Price 10 Times Current
Atai Life Sciences NV (ATAI:NASDAQ) began testing VLS-01, its buccal formulation of synthetic DMT, or dimethyltryptamine, in the clinic in a Phase 1 trial, reported ROTH Capital Partners analyst, Dr. Elemer Piros, in an October 5, 2022 research note. Atai offers investors significant potential return, given its current share price...
Silver Explorer's Shares Rise After News of New Investor Breaks
Shares of Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (DV:TSX.V; DOLLF:OTCQX) rose more than 50% this week over last week on news that it is getting a new large institutional investor. Dolly Varden adds the investor to a stable of big-name backers that includes Hecla Mining Co. and mining financier Eric Sprott. The stock went from CA$0.40 on September 29, 2022, to CA$0.63 two days after the news dropped that its largest shareholder,Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY-T) is selling 7.4% of Dolly Varden’s common shares to the yet unnamed investor.
US Firm Teams up With Leading Pharma Co. To Delay T1D Onset
Biopharmaceutical company Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB:NASDAQ), which is working to develop medicines that are able to seek out autoimmunity early to intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening diseases, yesterday announced that "the company has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi U.S., part of Sanofi SA (SNY:NYSE), for the launch of Provention's lead investigational drug candidate teplizumab."
Explorer Raises CA$3M To Advance Nevada Gold Project
Gold and copper exploration company Zacapa Resources Ltd. (ZACA:TSX.V) recently announced that it successfully lined up financing for up to CA$3,000,000 via an unbrokered private placement which is scheduled to close within a few days. The company expects to utilize about two-thirds of the amount raised to fund its upcoming drill program at its South Bullfrog gold property located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.
Biotech Co.'s Drug Showing 'Early Signs of Benefit'
Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR:NASDAQ) finished enrolling enough patients for the required interim analysis in its Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial, and results of the impending review are expected in Q1/23, reported ROTH Capital Partners analyst Dr. Elemer Piros in an October 5, 2022 research note. This biopharma is developing therapeutics to...
