This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 story mode walkthrough focuses on the final area of the game, the Alterna Space Center. You do not need to complete all the kettles to reach this area; this area can be accessed after completing the Site 2 Boss Battle - The Future Strikes Back, the Site 4 Boss Battle - The Pursuit of the Precious, and the Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist. Once all the pieces of treasure are on the launch pad next to the Squid Sisters Camp, you can interact with them to reach the Alterna Space Center. We’ve got full guides leading you through the Alterna Space center and the final boss battle as well.

