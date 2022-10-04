Read full article on original website
IGN
Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist
This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains tips for the boss battle in Site 6 - Happiness Research Lab. This fight requires fighting Big Man, “the Hype Manta Storm.” Unlike the previous bosses, Big Man doesn’t use other enemies or vehicles to fight. Instead, he uses his mystic Big Man powers to create a shadow manta ray that travels across the ground.
IGN
GTA 5: Players to Kill at Least 96 People to Complete the Single Player Campaign; All You Need to Know
Even though GTA 5 released nearly a decade ago, one of its most important questions were recently answered by a popular YouTuber. The creator in question is DarkViperAU, who recently completed a three-year adventure he undertook upon himself to complete the Rockstar title in a pacifist run. For people unfamiliar...
IGN
Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller
Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
IGN
PlatinumGames 'Extremely Sorry' About Closing Babylon's Fall, But Isn't Changing Live Service Plans
PlatinumGames says that it is sorry about the impending shutdown of Babylon's Fall’s servers, but also notes that it will not impact any future live-service plans. In an interview with VGC, PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba said, “The only thing we can comment on here in terms of the closure of Babylon’s Fall service itself, is that this unfortunate conclusion might have been something that had triggered some disappointment, perhaps maybe even anger, to our dedicated fans and players.”
IGN
Ladybird Shield
This page features information about the Ladybird Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Ladybird Shield. The Ladybird Shield is a Tier III shield that allows you to block incoming...
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for October 7-11
Simp of the Nine, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for...
IGN
Fire Ant Shield
This page features information about the Fire Ant Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Fire Ant Shield. The Fire Ant Shield is a Tier III shield that allows you...
IGN
Weevil Shield
This page features information about the Weevil Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Weevil Shield.
IGN
Every CD Projekt Red Game In Development
CD Projekt Red has come a long way since it shipped the original Witcher game in 2007. 15 years later the studio has grown to span two continents and produce not just multiple franchises, but multiple games within those franchises at once. While we knew it was planning to develop...
IGN
Alterna Space Center
This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 story mode walkthrough focuses on the final area of the game, the Alterna Space Center. You do not need to complete all the kettles to reach this area; this area can be accessed after completing the Site 2 Boss Battle - The Future Strikes Back, the Site 4 Boss Battle - The Pursuit of the Precious, and the Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist. Once all the pieces of treasure are on the launch pad next to the Squid Sisters Camp, you can interact with them to reach the Alterna Space Center. We’ve got full guides leading you through the Alterna Space center and the final boss battle as well.
IGN
Slime Lantern
This page features information about the Slime Lantern (and the upgraded Slime Lantern+ variant) in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Slime Lantern.
IGN
Black Ox Crossbow
This page features information about the Black Ox Crossbow in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ox Crossbow.
IGN
Insect Axe
This page features information about the Insect Axe in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Insect Axe.
IGN
Mario Movie Trailer Breakdown: 17 Easter Eggs and Theories From the Super Mario Bros. Trailer
After years of rumors and speculation, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment’s first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here, and it’s packed with fantastic moments and a few Easter eggs for Super Mario fans to appreciate. Here’s every little detail and secret we found in the Super...
IGN
Decoy Bait
This page features information about the Decoy Bait in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Decoy Bait.
IGN
memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger
Everyone knows it, everybody loves it: hardly any other game manages to bring young and old together more than memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger. Pick up two cards: if they match, you keep them and can uncover two more cards. If they’re different, they stay in play, and it’s the next player’s turn.
IGN
Venom Arrow
This page features information about the Venom Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Venom Arrow.
IGN
Splinter Arrow
This page features information about the Splinter Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Splinter Arrow.
IGN
How to Play Cardfight!! Vanguard
Why there’s never been a better time to play Cardfight!! Vanguard Trading Card Game. October 7th marks the release of three all-new Trial Decks for CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD will+Dress worldwide. So in celebration of the drop, here are a few reasons you should begin your Cardfight!! Vanguard journey. If you’ve...
IGN
Spicy Arrow
This page features information about the Spicy Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Spicy Arrow.
