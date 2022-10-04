ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist

This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains tips for the boss battle in Site 6 - Happiness Research Lab. This fight requires fighting Big Man, “the Hype Manta Storm.” Unlike the previous bosses, Big Man doesn’t use other enemies or vehicles to fight. Instead, he uses his mystic Big Man powers to create a shadow manta ray that travels across the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller

Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlatinumGames 'Extremely Sorry' About Closing Babylon's Fall, But Isn't Changing Live Service Plans

PlatinumGames says that it is sorry about the impending shutdown of Babylon's Fall’s servers, but also notes that it will not impact any future live-service plans. In an interview with VGC, PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba said, “The only thing we can comment on here in terms of the closure of Babylon’s Fall service itself, is that this unfortunate conclusion might have been something that had triggered some disappointment, perhaps maybe even anger, to our dedicated fans and players.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#The Raid#Field Research#Video Game
IGN

Ladybird Shield

This page features information about the Ladybird Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Ladybird Shield. The Ladybird Shield is a Tier III shield that allows you to block incoming...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fire Ant Shield

This page features information about the Fire Ant Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Fire Ant Shield. The Fire Ant Shield is a Tier III shield that allows you...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Weevil Shield

This page features information about the Weevil Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Weevil Shield.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon
IGN

Every CD Projekt Red Game In Development

CD Projekt Red has come a long way since it shipped the original Witcher game in 2007. 15 years later the studio has grown to span two continents and produce not just multiple franchises, but multiple games within those franchises at once. While we knew it was planning to develop...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Alterna Space Center

This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 story mode walkthrough focuses on the final area of the game, the Alterna Space Center. You do not need to complete all the kettles to reach this area; this area can be accessed after completing the Site 2 Boss Battle - The Future Strikes Back, the Site 4 Boss Battle - The Pursuit of the Precious, and the Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist. Once all the pieces of treasure are on the launch pad next to the Squid Sisters Camp, you can interact with them to reach the Alterna Space Center. We’ve got full guides leading you through the Alterna Space center and the final boss battle as well.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Slime Lantern

This page features information about the Slime Lantern (and the upgraded Slime Lantern+ variant) in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Slime Lantern.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Black Ox Crossbow

This page features information about the Black Ox Crossbow in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ox Crossbow.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Insect Axe

This page features information about the Insect Axe in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Insect Axe.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Decoy Bait

This page features information about the Decoy Bait in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Decoy Bait.
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger

Everyone knows it, everybody loves it: hardly any other game manages to bring young and old together more than memory® – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger. Pick up two cards: if they match, you keep them and can uncover two more cards. If they’re different, they stay in play, and it’s the next player’s turn.
HOBBIES
IGN

Venom Arrow

This page features information about the Venom Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Venom Arrow.
COMICS
IGN

Splinter Arrow

This page features information about the Splinter Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Splinter Arrow.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Play Cardfight!! Vanguard

Why there’s never been a better time to play Cardfight!! Vanguard Trading Card Game. October 7th marks the release of three all-new Trial Decks for CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD will+Dress worldwide. So in celebration of the drop, here are a few reasons you should begin your Cardfight!! Vanguard journey. If you’ve...
GAMBLING
IGN

Spicy Arrow

This page features information about the Spicy Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Spicy Arrow.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy