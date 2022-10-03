ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WDEF

The Pride of the Southland Entertains Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The sounds of “Rocky Top” and other fan favorites filled the air in downtown Chattanooga on Thursday. The Pride of the Southland marching band, representing the University of Tennessee, stopped at AT&T Field to perform a free concert for area Vol fans as the band makes their way to Baton Rouge, Louisiana for this weekend’s football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Louisiana State Tigers.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Grandparents support group

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Catherine Becker is 62 years old. She lives in Catoosa County. Coming to our area from Knoxville. 22 years ago. She’s a wife. A cancer survivor. A mother of three adult children. And now, the adoptive mother of three grandchildren. Ages six, five and...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

80 New Jobs Coming to Whitfield County

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Whitfield County has received some very positive economic news. A food manufacturer, Essentia Protein Solutions, is building a new $100 million plant at the Carbondale Business Park just south of Dalton. According to Jevin Jensen, Whitfield County Comission Chair, they will be producing a variety of products...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business
walkercountyga.gov

Walker 180 for October 2022

A town hall on rural broadband, the state of the county, plus some important election dates to know… all in this month’s edition of Walker 180. SUBSCRIBE to our YOUTUBE channel to watch the video version of this production.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
thedunlap-tribune.com

Citizens Tri-County Bank — 50 years of community banking

Fifty years ago, a half dozen Sequatchie County business owners decided to try to organize another local bank to Dunlap to compete against the only other local bank, Sequatchie County Bank, later renamed to Mountain Valley Bank. “We wanted to have a competitive market and as we began to organize...
DUNLAP, TN
cityscopemag.com

Ask Hamilton: The Flood of 1917

I love how the Tennessee River flows through the heart of downtown. It’s part of what makes this city so beautiful! But with it being so close, I have to ask – what happens when waters rise?. Sincerely,. Reflective on the Riverfront. Mother and child stand near submerged...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTVC

600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeclarion.com

Upcoming Fall Festivals

The brisk fall season in the mountains of East Tennessee are not complete without plenty of festivities to celebrate the drop in temperatures, the change of colors and the increase of pumpkin spice. Stretching beyond the state line is a thrilling fall festival for all ages at Prater’s Mill Country...
DALTON, GA
WATE

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Brainerd Community Food Pantry To Celebrate 2nd Anniversary With A Festival

The Brainerd Community Food Pantry invites the Chattanooga community to attend its 2nd Anniversary Festival on Sunday, October 23rd from 3PM - 5PM at Brainerd United Methodist Church, located at 4315 Brainerd Road. The event will include live entertainment, yard games, face painting, and more to celebrate the pantry’s anniversary...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Catoosa Couple convicted of drunken boat towing

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Towing a boat back in January landed a Georgia couple in jail last week. Ringgold Police say that Philip Lamar Byrd and Tamera Marie McAnnally were in a vehicle moving the boat in the early morning hours of January 30. Byrd was driving the truck...
RINGGOLD, GA
Tennessee Lookout

Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up

Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
EAST RIDGE, TN
allongeorgia.com

COUPLE CONIVTED OF ILLEGAL FIREARMS POSSESSION AND OTHER CHARGES

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Philip Lamar Byrd, a 43 year old man from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, and Tamera Marie McAnnally, a 32 year old woman from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were convicted by a Catoosa County jury for the charges of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon. Additionally, Byrd was convicted of Driving Under the Influence, Disregarding a Traffic Control Device (2 counts), and Improper Driving on a Divided Highway, and McAnnally was convicted of Obstruction.
TUNNEL HILL, GA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee

First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
WDEF

Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
DALTON, GA
WTVC

Salma's Jewelry Experience grand opening of a brick-and-mortar store

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about how Salma’s Jewelry Experience has updated jewelry and their grand opening of a Brick-and-Mortar store. Mohamed Ahmed speaks of creating custom jewelry and how shopping at a kiosk can save you money. Stay connected with Salma’s Jewelry Experience. (423) 954-2424.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
