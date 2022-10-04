Could this be the end of a ten-year run for multifamily investors? Will the massive run-up in equity gains continue to erode in the North Texas multifamily market? Although my crystal ball is a little hazy, I think we can make some informed predictions about the future of the multifamily market. To begin, let’s take a quick look back to “the peak” in 2021, analyze where we are in today’s market, and then I’ll share my forward-looking expectations.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO