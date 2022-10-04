Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
TAB announces 'Best Companies to Work for in Texas' 2022: Is your workplace on the list?
The Texas Association of Business (TAB) just released the 2022 rankings for the Best Companies to Work for in Texas, a survey competition recognizing the best workplace cultures. CBS Austin's Allison Miller had the pleasure of announcing the winners at the annual gala at the JW Marriot. “Culture is key...
dmagazine.com
Solving Affordability Gap With Creative Construction
As a longtime resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, I have witnessed firsthand the dramatic changes that have occurred in our North Texas region over the last 20 years. Today, first-time homebuyers and young families are hard-pressed to find viable homes in attractive neighborhoods and school districts for less than $400,000.
Gilmer Mirror
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
vanalstyneleader.com
Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC
Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
North Texas already seeing flu cases
DALLAS — The final two North Texas flu seasons have been notable as a result of they have been nearly non-existent. With COVID protocols like masks and distancing in place, North Texas mirrored a lot of America. Now that masks are principally off, threat is up. And the flu...
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas
Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
texasstandard.org
Advocates are fighting to save this historic north Dallas cemetery
Tucked between apartment complexes in North Dallas lies a 3-acre cemetery, rich with history. It’s called the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories, and in it rests prominent members of Dallas County’s early Freedmen’s settlements. But as development encroaches, advocates worry that the cemetery could be lost...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dmagazine.com
Is Dallas’ Multifamily Party Over?
Could this be the end of a ten-year run for multifamily investors? Will the massive run-up in equity gains continue to erode in the North Texas multifamily market? Although my crystal ball is a little hazy, I think we can make some informed predictions about the future of the multifamily market. To begin, let’s take a quick look back to “the peak” in 2021, analyze where we are in today’s market, and then I’ll share my forward-looking expectations.
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
WFAA
Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest
TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
WFAA
A guide to renter's rights in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Not long ago, when North Texas was looking at a very hot forecast, we received a message from a local apartment tenant living in a unit that was a stuffy, humid 81 degrees inside at night because the air conditioning wasn’t working. Yet the forecast...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Does Your Child Go To The Best School In Texas? See The Rankings
Niche released its Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023.
dallasexpress.com
Local Investor Purchases Blocks of Apartments in East Dallas
An Arlington property investor has acquired large blocks of rented apartments in East Dallas. The block of rental communities situated around Gaston Avenue and Live Oak Street has been picked up by 180 Multifamily Properties. In 1990, the former owner, Power Properties, started purchasing old apartments constructed between the 1950s...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas Texas deed fraud defendant flees hearing
During a three-hour hearing, prosecutors referred to as witnesses who described a scheme involving properties with a mixed worth of greater than $1 million. Devon Lewis testified that he was the proprietor of a house on Elm Falls in Mesquite. In 2015, somebody filed a deed on the courthouse that presupposed to switch possession from Lewis’ firm to the Pierces. Lewis testified that his signature was solid on the deed.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BENSON, KARL LYNCH; W/M; POB: LONG ISLAND NY; AGE: 35; ADDRESS: HOMELESS; ARREST AGENCY:...
dallasexpress.com
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rent Costs Flattening in North Texas, Experts Predict Price Drop in Coming Months
If you've been paying rent at all in the last two years, you've probably felt the burn in your wallet. Rent costs reached all-time highs in North Texas in 2021 and earlier this year, as demand for housing – both for-sale homes and rentals – soared to new heights and spurred a housing frenzy.
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
Comments / 0