ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 NOW FM

Best Places to See Amazing Michigan Fall Colors

Michigan is such a great state with so many incredible scenic views to check out beautiful fall colors. You really don't have to drive far to see the changes in color during the peak fall season, but that's what makes it even more breathtaking in the first place. Let me...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Johns, MI
State
Michigan State
Mason, MI
Lifestyle
Mason, MI
Society
City
Mason, MI
City
Bellevue, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Haslett, MI
City
Morrice, MI
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Society
97.5 NOW FM

Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan

Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

The Best Halloween Costume Shops in Mid Michigan

Halloween is one of my favorite times of the year. I love the color change, cooler temps and I look forward to all of the Halloween candy!. Although Halloween is on October 31st every year, it seems like Halloween season starts in August. Much like the other holidays we celebrate every year, the stores start stocking supplies for different holidays earlier and earlier each year. I recall seeing Halloween decorations in August of this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#Pumpkin Patch#Zoos#Family Activities#Mid Michigan Brimley
97.5 NOW FM

And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday

Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Warned to Avoid Produce From Farm Using Human Waste as Fertilizer

Check your produce. A Michigan farm has been busted for fertilizing its crops with raw human waste, which is considered a big no-no by state health inspectors. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday (10/3), saying residents should not consume produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer. Homer is located about halfway between Battle Creek and Jackson.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Halloween
97.5 NOW FM

Three Abandoned Homes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The fascination with abandoned structures never ends. The gallery below features images of three abandoned homes, at undisclosed locations in the Upper Peninsula. The first house is...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Pet Foundation Rescues Florida Strays

As the Nation views the devastation of Hurricane Ian, many animal lovers have wondered about the thousands of displaced pets that have been affected by the loss of homes and shelters. A Michigan pet foundation has broken into action and begun to clear animals from shelters in Naples and Sarasota, Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
97.5 NOW FM

Go To The Thrift Shop Without Leaving Your House?

If you want to pop some tags, you usually have to drive to the thrift shop. Well Goodwill is about to change all of that. The other day they launched a new website for ONLINE thrifting called GoodwillFinds.com. We were shocked to find out that until this, Goodwill didn't have...
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Shouldn’t The Label Tell You How Much Exercise Needed For This?

The struggle is real. It is hard to close the chip bag after one chip. Who can resist a big old pumpkin spice latte? Not many can stop at one Oreo. Again, the struggle is real. Food is good and no one is stopping us from indulging. That being said, we have all had those weeks where we eat like crap. Fried, cheesy, greasy, and oh so good. There is a price to be paid for the enjoyment.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Here are a Few Things To Do in Lansing Without Wifi

If we had to do it, humans can live more than a month without food and several days without water, but according to a new survey, we can only handle maybe a few hours without WiFi. What the heck!. The poll asked people what essentials they absolutely needed. The responses...
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

5 Michigan Counties You Can’t Pronounce or Locate

All of us were supposed to learn Michigan History (and I assume geography) back in the day. LakeVille Community Schools in Otisville (my old stomping grounds) dedicated an entire class in middle school to Michigan History. Admittedly, learning 83 county names & locations didn't hold up in my brain over time, either.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy